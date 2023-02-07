Startup accelerator NRDC opens applications for annual Founder Weekend

Ireland's national startup accelerator programme, NDRC, has opened applications for its upcoming Founder Weekend.

Running from the 17th to the 19th of February, the event follows last year's weekend which saw over 60 individuals and startups embark on the 48 hour sprint.

The event will take place in the RDI Hub in Kerry, marking the second time it has been run from the Southwest, however, the weekend will be entirely remote.

This year's Founder Weekend will focus on low code / no code product build, with other workshops including storytelling, pitching and mentor 1:1's also on offer throughout the event.

Up to 40 members will join the event, including Leo Rodriguez from Helgen Tech, James Flynn of ConnectMor, Richelle Flanagan of MyMovesMatter and Hrvoje Smolic of Graphite Note.

Hrvoje, a Founder Weekend alumnus and CEO of Graphite Note, a no-code machine learning platform, said: ‘Founder Weekend was amazing for me in terms of helping me realise my product offering, define my target audience and tailor my messaging and I am delighted to be returning as a speaker at the event next month!’

Other Founder Weekend alumni include Hiiker, an app which provides information on thousands of hiking trails around the world, who last year secured €500,000 in investment from Fuel Ventures, Enterprise Ireland and several private investors.

ProMotion Rewards will also be present, an app that rewards consumers who share details on their shopping habits with brands, raised €725,000 in a pre-seed investment round.

Additionally, Helgen Technologies (Robotics and Digital Twin technology) who are part of a €40 million investment by the Irish government in disruptive technologies, with project Xbat+ being selected as one of 11 projects.

Speaking on the event, Maeve Lyons, who runs NDRC programmes said, "Founder Weekend is exceptional in that it provides people from various stages along the startup journey an opportunity to join, learn and share with like-minded individuals.

"Ultimately, this weekend is about founders supporting founders. We bring them together over the weekend sprint, in order for them to collaborate and grow their idea or startup."