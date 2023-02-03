Starbucks hit by sales at its 6,100 outlets in China

Starbucks shares slipped on Friday after earlier reporting profit and sales that missed analysts' expectations, as weakness in China weighed on results. Executives predicted a recovery there this year.

Comparable sales of 5% in the quarter to the end of January were below estimates, with the Seattle-based company saying China “materially impacted” performance. Starbucks is betting big on China, but it has proven to be a tough market for the company in recent years as on-and-off Covid restrictions and spikes in cases have hurt mobility.