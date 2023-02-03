ChatGPT app faces EU scrutiny over AI risks

EU industry commissioner Thierry Breton said proposed AI rules will aim to tackle concerns over the chatbot
A ChatGPT prompt is shown on a device. The impressive but controversial writing tool can generate paragraphs of human-like text.

Fri, 03 Feb, 2023 - 09:40
Foo Yun Chee

EU industry commissioner Thierry Breton has said new proposed artificial intelligence (AI) rules will aim to tackle concerns about the risks around the ChatGPT chatbot and AI technology, in the first comments on the app by a senior Brussels official.

Just two months after its launch, ChatGPT, which can generate articles, essays, jokes, and even poetry in response to prompts, has been rated the fastest-growing consumer app in history.

Some experts have raised fears that systems used by such apps could be misused for plagiarism, fraud, and spreading misinformation, even as champions of AI hail it as a technological leap.

Mr Breton said the risks posed by ChatGPT — the brainchild of OpenAI, a private company backed by Microsoft and AI systems — underscored the urgent need for rules which he proposed last year in a bid to set the global standard for the technology. The rules are currently under discussion in Brussels.

"As showcased by ChatGPT, AI solutions can offer great opportunities for businesses and citizens, but can also pose risks. This is why we need a solid regulatory framework to ensure trustworthy AI based on high-quality data," he said. 

Microsoft declined to comment on Mr Breton's statement. OpenAI, whose app uses a technology called generative AI, did not immediately respond. Under the EU draft rules, ChatGPT is considered a general purpose AI system which can be used for multiple purposes including high-risk ones such as the selection of candidates for jobs and credit scoring.

OpenAI

Mr Breton wants OpenAI to co-operate closely with downstream developers of high-risk AI systems to enable their compliance with the proposed AI Act.

Companies are worried about getting their technology classified under the "high risk" AI category which would lead to tougher compliance. Effective AI regulations should centre on the highest risk applications, Microsoft president Brad Smith wrote in a blog post this week. 

"There are days when I'm optimistic and moments when I'm pessimistic about how humanity will put AI to use," he said.

Mr Breton said the EU Commission is working to further clarify the rules in the AI Act for general purpose AI systems.

"People would need to be informed that they are dealing with a chatbot and not with a human being. Transparency is also important with regard to the risk of bias and false information," he said.

Generative AI models need to be trained on huge amount of text or images for creating a proper response leading to allegations of copyright violations. 

  • Reuters

ChatGPTartificial intelligencetechnologyrulesPlace: EUOrganisation: OpenAI
