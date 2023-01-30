UCC students benefit from competition among companies

The most recent graduate outcome survey carried out by the UCC Careers Office found that 89% of the Bis class of 2020 were in employment shortly after graduating. 
UCC students benefit from competition among companies

An additional 8% were in further education with just 2% seeking employment.

Mon, 30 Jan, 2023 - 14:51
Cáit Caden

Companies are hiring students that have not yet completed their studies, according to an expert, as the labour market remains tight due to inflation and a talent shortage.

Dr Ciara Fitzgerald, co-director of the Business Information Systems (Bis) programme at UCC, is optimistic about job prospects for graduates of the course despite the tech slowdown impacting some multinationals.

“Our graduates are in demand across industries and we’re seeing huge competition from the larger companies,” said Ms Fitzgerald.

“They’re seeking our students out much earlier, offering summer placements in second year to try to create that pipeline of talent,” she said.

Bis combines business studies with modules on information technology. It provides students with a diverse set of skills and a broad understanding of business problem domains and emerging technologies.

The most recent graduate outcome survey carried out by the UCC Careers Office found that 89% of the Bis class of 2020 were in employment shortly after graduating. 

An additional 8% were in further education with just 2% seeking employment.

“You could argue that every company now regardless of what sector they’re in is a technology company. Everybody is collecting data, looking to understand it and use it to make meaningful decisions,” said Ms Fitzgerald.

Bis is globally recognised and informed by an industry advisory board comprising senior IT and business executives.

Graduates have landed jobs including data analyst, risk assurance associate, trainee accountant, technical support engineer and HR operations administrator across the financial services, pharmaceutical, logistics, IT, health, education, agriculture and semi state sectors.

A 24-week paid placement at the conclusion of the third year of study is central to the programme.

“The combination of business and technical modules provided me with a great foundation of knowledge which has been invaluable working in a technical role within the financial services industry,” said Emily Beecher, a technology associate who graduated from the course in 2020.

More in this section

The international firms shortlisted for the Cork Chamber Company of the Year Awards The international firms shortlisted for the Cork Chamber Company of the Year Awards
Expo Puts Clare Suppliers In The Shop Window Clare crafts and produce to be showcased in Cliffs of Moher Expo
Berlin Retail as Germany Battles Record Inflation Feuding billionaire Aldi heirs put long-running dispute to rest
<p>The HSE prosecution arose from where the HSE employed the 14-year-old ‘secret shopper’ on the date to test the Radisson Blu Hotel's compliance with the sale of tobacco legislation.</p>

Hotel group halts sale of cigarettes  

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.259 s