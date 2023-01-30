UCC students benefit from competition among companies

Companies are hiring students that have not yet completed their studies, according to an expert, as the labour market remains tight due to inflation and a talent shortage.

Dr Ciara Fitzgerald, co-director of the Business Information Systems (Bis) programme at UCC, is optimistic about job prospects for graduates of the course despite the tech slowdown impacting some multinationals.

“Our graduates are in demand across industries and we’re seeing huge competition from the larger companies,” said Ms Fitzgerald.

“They’re seeking our students out much earlier, offering summer placements in second year to try to create that pipeline of talent,” she said.

Bis combines business studies with modules on information technology. It provides students with a diverse set of skills and a broad understanding of business problem domains and emerging technologies.

The most recent graduate outcome survey carried out by the UCC Careers Office found that 89% of the Bis class of 2020 were in employment shortly after graduating.

An additional 8% were in further education with just 2% seeking employment.

“You could argue that every company now regardless of what sector they’re in is a technology company. Everybody is collecting data, looking to understand it and use it to make meaningful decisions,” said Ms Fitzgerald.

Bis is globally recognised and informed by an industry advisory board comprising senior IT and business executives.

Graduates have landed jobs including data analyst, risk assurance associate, trainee accountant, technical support engineer and HR operations administrator across the financial services, pharmaceutical, logistics, IT, health, education, agriculture and semi state sectors.

A 24-week paid placement at the conclusion of the third year of study is central to the programme.

“The combination of business and technical modules provided me with a great foundation of knowledge which has been invaluable working in a technical role within the financial services industry,” said Emily Beecher, a technology associate who graduated from the course in 2020.