Clare crafts and produce to be showcased in Cliffs of Moher Expo

A unique shop window showcasing the offerings of Clare's artisan food and craft suppliers will be displayed next month at the inaugural Cliffs of Moher and Clare Retail Expo.

Taking place over two days, the event will see both consumers and suppliers come together for what will be the biggest showcase of its kind to be held in Clare in recent years.

Kicking off on Sunday, February 19th, the expo will begin with a business-to-consumer event which will see artists, craftspeople and producers exhibit their products at Ireland's most visited natural attraction.

Among the suppliers attending the expo will be McConnell Woolen Mills from Killaloe, Airmid Soap from Kilfenora, Creative Clay from Sixmilebridge and Bunratty Mead.

The expo will also host a ticketed three-course dinner as part of its Burren Extravaganza in the Falls Hotel in Ennistymon, showcasing North Clare food producers on the evening of Sunday, the 19th.

Buyers will have a chance to “Meet the Maker” and see some of the award-winning products from the Burren. Participating suppliers include Burren Smokehouse, Burren Premium Beef, and Clare Jam Company among many others.

On Monday, February 20th, the Cliffs of Moher Experience will host a business-to-business retail buyers’ event at which Clare artists, producers and craftspeople will present their products and network with national and regional buyers.

Bobby Kerr, Chair of the Board of Cliffs of Moher, described the upcoming Expo as a unique opportunity for retail buyers and consumers to engage with Clare suppliers.

“The number of food and artisan producers in Clare has grown considerably in recent years with many visitors to the county citing the food experience as one of the outstanding features of their stay,” explained Mr. Kerr.

“Clare suppliers are increasingly successful in getting their products supplied via retailers across Ireland and overseas and Cliffs of Moher Experience is delighted to play a role in this continuing success story.”

Geraldine Enright, Director of Cliffs of Moher Experience, said, "The initiative forms part of our Meet The Makers programme which invites visitors to discover more about the artists, producers, and craftspeople.”