Tesco shakeup affecting 1,750 workers does not involve the Republic

Tesco UK has said it is changing the way it manages its larger stores, impacting around 1,750 workers, but the move won't apply in the Republic, the company said.

All of Britain's major grocers are seeking cost savings as they try to keep a lid on rising prices.

Tesco said a new structure will see it introduce about 1,800 shift leader roles in its larger Tesco Superstores and Extra stores, and also realign its store manager roles.

At the same time it will reduce the number of lead and team managers in its large stores.

Tesco said the 1,750 workers affected will have the option of moving to shift leader vacancies or taking redundancy. It said localised changes across the UK business will impact a further 350 jobs.

A spokesperson for Tesco Ireland said that were was no effect on stores in the Republic.

Meanwhile, Tesco said it had purchased the Paperchase brand, after the stationery and gifts retailer fell into administration.

Tesco will not, however, be taking on Paperchase's more than 100 stores across the UK and Ireland, putting about 820 jobs at risk.

Paperchase entered administration, a form of protection from creditors, after failing to secure a rescue deal.

"Unfortunately, despite a comprehensive sales process, no viable offers were received for the company, or its business and assets, on a going concern basis," said joint administrators Begbies Traynor.

They will continue trading Paperchase's operations in the short term with all stores remaining open and trading as normal.

Additional reporting by Reuters.