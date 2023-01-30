JD Sports says customer data accessed by cyber attack

Irish customers amongst those impacted
The attack related to online orders placed between November 2018 and October 2020.

Mon, 30 Jan, 2023 - 10:52

Sports and fashion retailer JD Sports has been the victim of a cyber attack which saw customer data relating to historical online orders compromised.

The group said the affected data was "limited", as it does not hold full payment card data and did not believe account passwords were accessed.

The attack related to online orders placed for the JD, Size?, Millets, Blacks, Scotts and MilletSport brands between November 2018 and October 2020. Some of the company's Irish customers also received emails today informing them of the breach and that their data may be impacted.

JD Sports said information that may have been accessed consisted of the name, billing address, delivery address, email address, phone number, order details and the final four digits of payment cards of about 10 million customers.

The group apologised to customers and is contacting those affected to advise them to be vigilant to the risk of fraud and phishing attacks.

It is also investigating the incident, working with cyber security experts and engaging with the UK's Information Commissioner's Office (ICO), the country's data protection watchdog.

Reuters

