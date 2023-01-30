Shortlist announced for Cork Business of the Year

'The businesses shortlisted have demonstrated true strength and innovation'
Shortlist announced for Cork Business of the Year

Cork Business Association President Kevin said they received a record number of entrants this year. Pic: Brian Lougheed

Mon, 30 Jan, 2023 - 07:00
Alan Healy

Ballymaloe House, Leaders Menswear, and Cork Harbour Cruises are among the companies shortlisted for the Cork Business Association’s Business of the Year awards.

The shortlist for the awards, which are now in their 66th year, is being opened to a public vote, with the winners announced at the CBA’s annual President’s Dinner in the Radisson Blu Hotel in Little Island on February 25.

The awards recognise the outstanding contribution of businesses and individuals working across various sectors of business in Cork city.

The finalists for the Cork Business Association Business of the Year awards are:

Sustainable Business Innovation

  • Ballymaloe House
  • Salvagem
  • The Imperial Hotel

Best cafe

  • Soma Coffee
  • The Bookshelf
  • Yumm Yumm Cafe,
    Kanturk

Best New Business

  • Cork Harbour Cruises
  • Golden Bites Food
  • Greenwich Cafe.

Best Family Business

  • Mahers Pure Coffee
  • T&A Civil Engineering
  • The Chicken Inn

Best Hotel

  • The Kingsley
  • The Metropole Hotel
  • Vienna Woods Hotel

Best VFI Pub

  • Barry’s of Douglas
  • JJ Walsh’s
  • The Castle Inn

Best Restaurant

  • Nell’s Wine Bar
  • Rare @ The Blue Haven
  • Terre @ Castlemartyr Resort

Best Retail Business

  • Interiosity
  • Leaders Menswear
  • The Roughty Foodie

Best Professional Services Business

  • 3B1
  • ERA Downey McCarthy
  • MC2 Accountants

Best in Digital Business

  • Babelfis
  • Dyjaho
  • HomeHak.com

Best in Tourism,Arts and Events

  • Cork on a Fork Festival
  • IMART
  • The Everyman

CBA president Kevin Herlihy said they received a record number of entries this year.

“The businesses shortlisted have demonstrated true strength and innovation,” he said.

“Owner/managers are overcoming huge obstacles and working hard to ensure the future of not only their own individual businesses, but the growth and prosperity of Cork city.”

“Success wears many different hats. To some, it’s bunkering down and keeping the doors open to provide a vital service for our city, while others have innovated, pivoted, or grown.

“I wish everyone the very best of luck on the night and would like to sincerely thank all of our sponsors, in particular JCD, Centra, and Peninsula and our media partner the Irish Examiner.”

