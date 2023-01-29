TikTok to cut 100 jobs at Dublin base in coming weeks

TikTok is set to cut jobs at its Dublin offices over the coming weeks.

The Chinese social media giant, which expanded its presence in Ireland in 2019, currently employs around 3,000 people here.

The tech company has confirmed that it has already begun cutting jobs across its global recruitment teams and, according to The Business Post, around 100 staff are due to be let go.

The company has already laid off a number of workers from its US operations with cuts to its Asian and European offices, coming in a matter of weeks.

It is understood this will happen after a consultation process with directly impacted staff.

However, in a statement, TikTok said it would continue to hire new employees across other parts of the business, despite these recruitment team layoffs.

The company's website currently shows 158 vacancies across various divisions in its Dublin office.

TikTok is the latest of the tech giants to announce a series of staff reductions across the world.

Google parent Alphabet said it will cut about 12,000 jobs, more than 6% of its global workforce, while Microsoft said it plans to cut 10,000 jobs, or about 5% of its employees this year.

Global marketplace Amazon has also announced it will cut 18,000 jobs worldwide, and Meta, who owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp announced last November that it would be cutting 13% of its global workforce, equating to around 11,000 jobs.

Irish payment company Stripe announced at the end of last year that it would be cutting 14% of its workforce, amounting to roughly 1,000 workers.