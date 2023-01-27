People's inability to switch off is impacting worker productivity

People’s inability to switch off from technology is the biggest obstacle to productivity in Irish workplaces, says one leading technology consultant.

Mick McKay, chief operating officer with Storm Technology, says that employee productivity is being negatively impacted by virtual meeting overload, from relying on manual processes, the inability to collaborate with colleagues and lack of effective IT solutions.

In a new workplace survey, Storm Technology has found that more than half (51%) of IT decision-makers have identified people’s inability to disconnect/switch off as one of the main barriers to productivity.

Enterprises across Ireland are set to spend an average of over €1.5m on modernising the workplace in 2023, which is a nearly double the spend from last year.

Mick McKay said: “Irish enterprises are still getting to grips with the workplace as we know it today and many issues remain, not only in terms of supporting productivity and collaboration but also company culture, customer service and data governance.

“As well as implementing technologies and automating processes which allow people to be productive and collaborative, business leaders must establish an environment which aids work/life balance. That means allowing them to focus on core tasks, rather than filling up diaries with virtual meetings.

"It also means being mindful of their time, both in and out of the workplace. For example, emails might suffice for some virtual meetings and communication with staff out of hours could be easily avoided.

“Technology should be deployed to support and enable work/life balance. Allowing people to switch off also benefits business. By modernising the workplace with effective technologies and strategies which uphold employee experience, strengthen company values and reinforce governance, you can deliver more value for your customers, drive business growth and maximise your return on investment.”

As well as the inability to switch off, the other biggest obstacles cited by survey respondents were virtual meeting overload (49%), relying on manual processes (42%), the inability to collaborate with colleagues (35%), and a lack of effective IT solutions (33%).

The workplace survey was commissioned by Storm Technology and conducted by Tech Central. It involved more than 100 IT decision-makers/leaders from larger enterprises/organisations across Ireland and the analysis was conducted in December/January.

found that some 30% also view worrying about security protocols as an obstacle to productivity. Meanwhile, 22% identified a greater number of distractions when working remotely as a barrier and the same proportion said working irregular hours.

“Perhaps unsurprisingly then, Irish enterprises are set to spend an average of €1,588,720 on modernising the workplace in 2023,” said Mick McKay. “This marks a significant rise from the estimated average spend on modernising the workplace in 2022 which was found to be €848,765.

“In terms of 2023 IT budgets, priority areas will be collaboration and productivity tools, with over two-thirds (69%) of IT leaders set to focus on these. Security and compliance (64%), and cloud infrastructure (53%) rounded off the three key areas for investment this coming year.

Supporting hybrid working is the leading driver of workplace modernisation for 78% of organisations, with more than half (52%) of respondents viewing Microsoft as the most comprehensive solution suite to support the needs of hybrid/remote working.”

The other top drivers of workplace modernisation are enabling people to be more productive (71%) and delivering a better employee experience (55%).

Aiding communication and collaboration is a driver for 53%, as is enhancing service delivery for 51%. Meanwhile, some 27% of IT leaders said that creating a 100% remote working environment is a top reason for workplace modernisation, while almost a fifth (18%) said instilling better company culture was a key driver.

It seems that data governance is another area that requires improvement with the study showing that 61% of respondents find it challenging to uphold standards of data governance in their organisation.

Furthermore, a quarter (25%) don’t think their company manages data effectively and more than one in ten (12%) businesses don’t have a strategy in place for data loss incidents.

Founded in 1995, Storm Technology is a leading Microsoft business technology consultancy with over 25 years of experience driving client success through digital transformation.