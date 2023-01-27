Fashion retailer H&M's operating profit tumbles more than expected

Last year, H&M launched a drive to cut costs with savings from layoffs and other measures starting to show
The group flagged in November it would cut around 1,500 jobs and book an around 800m crown restructuring charge in the fourth quarter. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo Stock Generic

Fri, 27 Jan, 2023 - 07:38
Marie Mannes and Anna Ringstrom

H&M, the world's second-biggest fashion retailer, reported a much larger dive than expected in September-November operating profit on Friday, slammed by soaring costs and weakening consumer confidence.

During that period, the Swedish group's fiscal fourth quarter, operating profit was 821m Swedish crowns (€73.7m) against 6.26bn a year earlier and a mean forecast of 3.67bn in a Refinitiv poll of analysts.

"The lower profit in the fourth quarter when compared with the same quarter in the previous year is mainly explained by the negative external factors, loss of the operating profit previously contributed by Russia and the one-time cost of the cost and efficiency programme," the retailer said in a statement.

H&M in September last year launched a drive to cut costs by 2bn Swedish crowns annually, with savings from layoffs and other measures starting to show from the second half of 2023.

The group flagged in November it would cut around 1,500 jobs and book an around 800m crown restructuring charge in the fourth quarter for the programme.

Last year, the retailer announced it was exiting Russia due to the country's invasion of Ukraine.

H&M said sales in the December 1st -January 25th period, the start of its fiscal first quarter, were up 5% in local currencies.

Reuters

<p>New roles: (top row) Emma Early Murphy, Tony McDonnell, Margaret Berry; (bottom row) Stephen Clancy, Nicola Hodson, Neha Gupta. </p>

