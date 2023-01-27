Fashion retailer H&M's operating profit tumbles more than expected

H&M, the world's second-biggest fashion retailer, reported a much larger dive than expected in September-November operating profit on Friday, slammed by soaring costs and weakening consumer confidence.

During that period, the Swedish group's fiscal fourth quarter, operating profit was 821m Swedish crowns (€73.7m) against 6.26bn a year earlier and a mean forecast of 3.67bn in a Refinitiv poll of analysts.