Wizz Air upbeat on outlook for summer bookings      

Ryanair-rival Wizz Air is upbeat on summer demand for travel but more cautious than its competitors, forecasting a return to profit in its 2023-2024 financial year, helped by strong bookings, new capacity and the benefits of hedging fuel costs.

Low-cost rivals Ryanair, Europe's biggest airline, and Britain's EasyJet have reported record bookings for summer holidays, in a sign consumers are still keen on trips despite a looming recession.

Asked if Wizz had seen the same, chief executive József Váradi said "bookings are strong, but I don't want to get over-excited".

"We are seeing the market remaining intact. People continue to go, continue to fly," he said. Shares in Wizz fell by over 4% in the session.

Separately, Jet2 upgraded its annual profit forecast after strong demand for winter holidays and said bookings for the summer were encouraging.

For its current financial year to the end of March, Wizz, whose main operations are in central and eastern Europe, is expecting to report a loss, impacted by the war in Ukraine, which meant it had to switch capacity away from there last year.

The airline was also unhedged on fuel and foreign exchange costs for much of 2022, dragging on its finances, plus it was affected by disruption at some airports in the summer as they struggled with the pick-up in demand after the pandemic.

For the new financial year, Wizz will benefit from hedging and new capacity, forecasting growth of 25% to 30% this summer versus last, helping unit costs to improve. It is also seeing higher average ticket prices.

"We are very positive about the development and very positive about the outlook going forward," Mr Váradi said.

Wizz said revenue more than doubled to €911.7m in the three months to the end of December, while passenger numbers increased 59% to almost 12.4m.

Earlier this week, EasyJet said it expected to beat current market expectations for 2023 based on the strength of bookings into summer and was set to deliver a return to full-year profit as the sector recovers from pandemic restrictions.

Analysts have said airlines can expect a strong booking season as many hope that despite a recession in Britain, travellers will not sacrifice their holidays. Low-cost airlines in particular are set to benefit as consumers have less money to spend amid double-digit inflation.

"Whilst we remain mindful of the uncertain macroeconomic outlook across the globe, based on current high levels of demand and strong bookings, EasyJet anticipates beating the current market profit expectations for full-year 2023," the company said in a statement.

• Reuters