Software company SAP to cut 2.5% of global workforce 

The company currently employs 2,300 workers in Ireland
Software company SAP to cut 2.5% of global workforce 

In Germany, where SAP is headquartered, the company will cut slightly more than 200 jobs.

Thu, 26 Jan, 2023 - 09:00

European software company SAP said on Thursday that it planned cut 2.5% of its global workforce.

The German company will also explore the sale of its remaining stake in Qualtrics, as it looks to cut costs and focus on its cloud business.

The company currently employs around 2,300 workers in Ireland and is the latest tech company along with IBM to announce mass layoffs.

The two companies join the running list of firms that have announced major job cuts in Ireland's tech sector, joining Facebook, Twitter and Stripe, among others. 

"We expect only a moderate cost saving impact for 2023, and a more pronounced one in 2024, about 300 million euros to 350 million in run rate savings as of 2024," Chief Financial Officer Luka Mucic said.

In Germany, where SAP is headquartered, the company will cut slightly more than 200 jobs. The layoffs come after SAP reported a 30% revenue increase in its cloud business in the fourth quarter, helped by strong demand for its software.

SAP has also started the process to sell its stake in Qualtrics. It bought the company for $8 billion in 2018 and took it public in 2021 at a valuation of nearly $21 billion.

Currently, survey-software seller Qualtrics has a market value of $7 billion and SAP has a 71% stake.

"(The sale) would result in a quite significant one-time gain," Mucic said. "This would materially increase the profit performance of SAP, but it's currently not reflected in the outlook."

SAP forecast core operating profit of €8.9bn at constant currencies for this year. It also expects cloud revenue at constant currencies for 2023 to rise to €15.7 bn, from €12.56bn last year.

While analysts had raised concerns that SAP'S lucrative cloud business might take a hit with other companies tightening their budgets due to economic uncertainty, SAP has been signing more customers.

"We are going to announce a unique strategic partnership with BMW betting on SAP on all dimensions - one of the biggest deals ever, which was signed yesterday," Chief Executive Christian Klein said.

Reuters

More in this section

Irish food group Greencore forecasts bleaker annual outturn amid inflationary pressure Irish food group Greencore forecasts bleaker annual outturn amid inflationary pressure
FILE PHOTO Diageo have announced they will open a new brewery in Kildare, which will focus on ales and beers in order to allow t Guinness maker Diageo beats half-year sales estimates
Anglo-Irish profits hit IBRC's 2012 action against EY over pre-crash auditing settled
IBM stock

IBM to cut 1.5% of Irish workforce as part of mass layoffs

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.301 s