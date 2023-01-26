Irish food group Greencore forecasts bleaker annual outturn amid inflationary pressure

The company announced that it expects its full-year outturn to be at the lower end of market expectations
Chief Executive of Greencore, Dalton Philips said the business had got off to a slower start to the year than envisaged

Thu, 26 Jan, 2023 - 07:55
Emer Walsh

Greencore, which is the largest sandwich maker in Ireland and the UK, has announced its profit conversion in the last quarter of 2022 was “behind management expectations”.

The Irish food company said on Thursday that it expects its full-year outturn to be at the lower end of market expectations as industrial action and slow recovery from inflationary pressures hit demand and volumes.

In a trading update, Greencore said its first quarter reported a 19% rise in revenue, increasing to €526m which was largely impacted by inflationary effects, but its overall manufactured volumes remained behind the same time in the previous year.

The company also noted that revenue for its "Food to Go" categories rose by 14.5% compared to the previous year to €330.7m on the back of inflationary effects.

Additionally, the Dublin-headquartered company reported that the "Other Convenience" division rose by 27.6% to €195m, once again resulting from inflationary effects as well as new business.

"It's a difficult, volatile market, and the business has got off to a slower start to the year than envisaged," said Chief Executive Officer Dalton Philips.

"Strategically we are well positioned for future growth given our customer base, the categories in which we operate, our operational capabilities and critically the people behind all of this," he said.

Greencore said while inflation has been easing in some raw materials and packaging, labour and energy costs continued to hit earnings. The group said it is focusing on recovering costs from customers.

Additional reporting from Reuters

