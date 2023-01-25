Cork book publisher Oak Tree acquired by international firm

Specialising in business publishing, the company has been in operation for over 30 years 
Brian & Rita O'Kane, founders of Oak Tree Press with Axel Neefs and Pierre Delroisse, Belgian founders of the Corporate Group. Photo: Rob Lamb

Wed, 25 Jan, 2023 - 11:39
Emer Walsh

Cork-based business book publisher, Oak Tree Press has been acquired by international publisher.

Active in both Belgium and Switzerland, Oak Tree's parent company, Cork Publishing Ltd has joined the Corporate Group, which now operates across three countries and five languages. The value of the transaction has not been disclosed. 

The international publisher's catalogue extends to over 500 titles, the majority of which cover entrepreneurial domains including economics tax, law, contracts and business, while also offering accountancy and investment management software. 

Employing 20 people, Corporate's group team work with partners across local markets, with sales of 50,000+ books, guides and software annually through their European websites.

Speaking on the acquisition, Founder of Oak Tree Press, Brian O'Kane said it was an "excellent fit" for the company, saying it offered new opportunities for their titles and authors.

"I am excited for the future development of the business and look forward to working as part of a wider international team," he added.

Axel Neefs and Pierre Delroisse, founders of Corporate Group said they were delighted to add Oak Tree Press to their company, saying, "

"We are delighted to add this Irish gem to our publishing crown. We are convinced that the many titles developed by Brian and Rita over the last 30 years and the licensing contracts initiated across the world represent an open door to diversity and development of both catalogues."

