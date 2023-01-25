ALDI Ireland signs €14.7m deal with Tipperary-based Glenpatrick

A new deal worth €14.7m has been agreed on by ALDI Ireland and Glenpatrick Spring Water which will see the Tipperary-based producer continue to supply its products across the grocer's 155 Irish stores.

The announcement comes at the commencement of ALDI's annual conference, with representatives from the store's 330 suppliers attending in Naas, Co. Kildare.

Employing over 300 people in Ireland, Glenpatrick has supplied ALDI for over 20 years, with the new deal allowing the company to expand their workforce and infrastructure further, with 10 new jobs being created in 2023.

Speaking on the new deal, ALDI Ireland Group Buying Director, John Curtin said he was delighted to announce their continued partnership, saying they "look forward to continuing the great work done with Glenpatrick over the last 20 years, they are a valued and trusted supplier."

Glenpatrick Commercial Manager Michael Cairns added, "Over the last 20 years, this partnership has allowed us to bring our products to more and more customers every year and we are thrilled to sign an extension for one more year."

Founded in 1988, the company supplies products including still, sparkling and vitamin water, along with carbonated drinks like lemonade, shandy and lemon and lime.

This week's conference will take place over two days on January 25th and February 1st, and will hear from suppliers based across the country about their latest product developments.

The gathering will also hear about the store's plans to tackle the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, following research commissioned by ALDI that found that over 77% reported financial worries as a result of the crisis.

Additionally, the research also concluded that the same number have already switched to private label goods, with 73% having switched to discount retailers in an effort to save money.