ALDI Ireland signs €14.7m deal with Tipperary-based Glenpatrick

Employing over 300 people, the company has supplied ALDI stores for over 20 years 
ALDI Ireland signs €14.7m deal with Tipperary-based Glenpatrick

The new deal will see the company continue to supply ALDI’s 155 Irish stores. Picture: Jeff Harvey

Wed, 25 Jan, 2023 - 10:54
Emer Walsh

A new deal worth €14.7m has been agreed on by ALDI Ireland and Glenpatrick Spring Water which will see the Tipperary-based producer continue to supply its products across the grocer's 155 Irish stores.

The announcement comes at the commencement of ALDI's annual conference, with representatives from the store's 330 suppliers attending in Naas, Co. Kildare.

Employing over 300 people in Ireland, Glenpatrick has supplied ALDI for over 20 years, with the new deal allowing the company to expand their workforce and infrastructure further, with 10 new jobs being created in 2023.

Speaking on the new deal, ALDI Ireland Group Buying Director, John Curtin said he was delighted to announce their continued partnership, saying they "look forward to continuing the great work done with Glenpatrick over the last 20 years, they are a valued and trusted supplier."

Glenpatrick Commercial Manager Michael Cairns added, "Over the last 20 years, this partnership has allowed us to bring our products to more and more customers every year and we are thrilled to sign an extension for one more year."

Founded in 1988, the company supplies products including still, sparkling and vitamin water, along with carbonated drinks like lemonade, shandy and lemon and lime. 

This week's conference will take place over two days on January 25th and February 1st, and will hear from suppliers based across the country about their latest product developments.

The gathering will also hear about the store's plans to tackle the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, following research commissioned by ALDI that found that over 77% reported financial worries as a result of the crisis. 

Additionally, the research also concluded that the same number have already switched to private label goods, with 73% having switched to discount retailers in an effort to save money.

More in this section

SSE to develop solar and battery co-location project at Wexford wind farm SSE to develop solar and battery co-location project at Wexford wind farm
Jaguar Land Rover's Shannon-based R&D arm 'can become central hub' Jaguar Land Rover's Shannon-based R&D arm 'can become central hub'
Bank of Ireland to raise interest rates on fixed-rate mortgages Bank of Ireland to raise interest rates on fixed-rate mortgages
<p class="contextmenu internal_Caption">Spearline CEO and co-founder Kevin Buckley is also a founding board member of The Ludgate Digital Hub in Skibbereen.</p>

The Cork large firms shortlisted for the Cork Chamber Company of the Year Awards

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.226 s