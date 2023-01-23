Apple 'wants to boost production in India' in shift from China    

Apple 'wants to boost production in India' in shift from China    
Mon, 23 Jan, 2023 - 09:51

Apple wants India to account for up to 25% of its production from about 5% to 7% now, India's trade minister told a conference, as the iPhone maker continues to move its manufacturing away from China.

"Apple, another success story," Piyush Goyal said, pitching India as a competitive manufacturing destination. 

"They are already at about 5% to 7% of their manufacturing in India. If I am not mistaken, they are targeting to go up to 25% of their manufacturing. They launched the most recent models from India, manufactured in India."

Mr Goyal did not say when Apple wants to meet the target. 

Apple has bet big on India since it began iPhone assembly in the country in 2017 via Wistron and later with Foxconn, in line with the Indian government's push for local manufacturing.

Foxconn plans to quadruple the workforce at its iPhone factory in India over two years, sources told Reuters late last year.

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Indian's electronics and information technology minister, tweeted that Apple's exports from India had hit $1bn (€920m) in December.

China's Covid-related lockdowns and restrictions, and rising trade and geopolitical tensions between Beijing and Washington, have influenced Apple's plans to shift production elsewhere.

JP Morgan analysts estimated last year that a quarter of all Apple products would be made outside China by 2025, from 5% currently. 

Reuters

Read More

Microsoft kicks off tech earnings set to slump most since 2016

More in this section

App Stock Spotify to layoff about 6% of staff in latest tech job cuts
Supermacs hit record revenues as it recovered from Covid lockdowns Supermacs hit record revenues as it recovered from Covid lockdowns
Microsoft kicks off tech earnings set to slump most since 2016 Microsoft kicks off tech earnings set to slump most since 2016
ManufacturingtechnologyiPhoneiPadFactoryPlace: IndiaPlace: ChinaOrganisation: Apple
<p>In 2022, the Shannon Group invested over €21 million across the Shannon Campus.</p>

Passenger numbers for Shannon Airport reach 88% of pre-pandemic levels

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.218 s