Passenger numbers for Shannon Airport reach 88% of pre-pandemic levels

Over €21m was invested by the Shannon Airport Group, with last year's performance 'exceeding expectations'
In 2022, the Shannon Group invested over €21 million across the Shannon Campus.

Mon, 23 Jan, 2023 - 12:25
Emer Walsh

Over 1.51m passengers travelled through Shannon Airport in 2022, a 300% increase on 2021 figures.

Last year's performance exceeded prior expectations, with strong figures representing a 88% recovery of 2019 passenger levels.

European services recovered strongly, with 532,000 passengers travelling through Shannon, surpassing pre-pandemic levels by 7%. Similarly, UK services saw 638,000 passengers last year.

Transatlantic flights also returned following a two-year hiatus, with a rebound of 240,000 passengers on services to New York, Boston and Newark.

With a daily nonstop seasonal service to Chicago commencing in May, Shannon Airport says that they are confidence that this will add a 'further boost' in passenger numbers.

“The accelerated pace of the rebound in air travel from Shannon has exceeded our expectations and shows the pent-up desire for international travel following the lifting of pandemic travel restrictions,” said CEO of the Shannon Airport Group, Mary Considine.

“The introduction of our new, airport security screening facility had a positive impact in 2022. The new system eliminates the 100ml only rule, halving the time spent going through security screening. We have seen an increase in people using Shannon Airport, as they now realise how easy it is,” Ms Considine added.

In 2022, the Group invested over €21 million across the Shannon Campus. During the year, the sod was turned on two new developments on the campus, an €8 million multi-use industrial space spanning and a €6 million R&D Technology Facility.

The Chief Executive also spoke on the airport's 2023 schedule, which will operate 35 routes, including four new services secured last year to Barcelona/Girona, Marseille, Malta and Paris.

"We will have more routes this year than we did in 2019, with six brand new destinations. These six new services are to Naples, Beziers, Newcastle, Porto, Liverpool, while our transatlantic services will be enhanced with the with the addition of Chicago."

“These new services, combined with initiatives like Ryanair’s €10 million investment in their maintenance facility at Shannon, and the delivery of our property investment strategy across the Shannon Campus, have cemented the upward trajectory of our recovery.” 

On the tourism side, Shannon Heritage sites performed strongly in 2022 with visitor numbers back to 80% of pre-pandemic levels.

“When the airport performs well, so too does the regional economy. We are committed to working with our partners to explore all opportunities to make our region a place where people will want to live, work, learn and visit,” Ms Considine concluded.

