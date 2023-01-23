Spotify seen cutting staff as soon as this week to cut costs

Joins a slew of tech giants cutting jobs 
Spotify seen cutting staff as soon as this week to cut costs

The music-streaming giant has about 9,800 employees.

Mon, 23 Jan, 2023 - 10:57
Ashley Carman and Kamaron Leach

Spotify is planning layoffs as soon as this week joining a slew of technology companies from Amazon.com to Meta Platforms in announcing job cuts to lower costs.

The number of positions to be eliminated wasn’t specified. Spotify laid off 38 staff from its Gimlet Media and Parcast podcast studios in October. The music-streaming giant has about 9,800 employees, according to its third-quarter earnings report.

It's understood the company operates a small office in Dublin involved in content moderation for podcasts. Tech companies added to their headcounts during the pandemic but were forced to make reductions in response to reduced advertising revenue and a shaky economic outlook. Amazon.com, Meta and Microsoft were among the biggest companies to announce staff reductions recently, while Google parent Alphabet said Friday it will cut about 12,000 jobs, more than 6% of its global workforce.

A Spotify spokesperson declined to comment on the upcoming cuts.

The company made a massive commitment to podcasting beginning in 2019. It spent over a billion dollars on acquiring podcast networks, creation software, a hosting service and the rights to popular shows like The Joe Rogan Experience and Armchair Expert.

Still, the investments have tested investors’ patience. Shares tumbled 66% last year as investors questioned when they’d begin seeing returns. Spotify executives said in June its podcast business would become profitable in the next one to two years.

Bloomberg

More in this section

Microsoft kicks off tech earnings set to slump most since 2016 Microsoft kicks off tech earnings set to slump most since 2016
Company Insolvency And Liquidation Rise in number of small firms using rescue scheme Scarp, experts say
Day Two of Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2022 Ericsson sees ‘uncertainties’ after earnings miss estimates
<p>Pat McDonagh of Supermacs. Revenues for the company are made up of income generated from its network of fast food restaurants, motorway service areas, hotels and property.</p>

Supermacs hit record revenues as it recovered from Covid lockdowns

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.239 s