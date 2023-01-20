Port of Cork cruise liner schedule to top pre-pandemic levels

113 vessels are on this year's schedule, compared to 100 in 2019, with the Port of Cork also expecting bookings to return to pre-Covid levels.
Port of Cork cruise liner schedule to top pre-pandemic levels

Over 115,000 passengers visited Cork on 90 cruise ships last year, with 2023 set to be an even bigger year for the Port of Cork.

Fri, 20 Jan, 2023 - 12:05
Emer Walsh

Following a successful year coming out of the pandemic, the Port of Cork has announced its new Cruise Liner Schedule for 2023, with this year's fleet set to exceed 2019 levels.

Over 115,000 passengers visited Cork on 90 cruise ships last year, with 2023 set to be an even bigger year for the Port of Cork.

113 vessels are on this year's schedule, compared to 100 in 2019, with the Port of Cork also expecting bookings to return to pre-Covid levels.

Docking in Cobh on Monday, April 10th, 'The Ambience,' with a 1400-passenger capacity will be the first cruise liner of the season, followed by the 'Braemar' which will also dock in Cobh.

Speaking on the release of 2023's cruise schedule, Conor Mowlds, Chief Commercial Officer at the Port of Cork said, "Last year, we were delighted to welcome over 115,000 passengers on 90 cruise ships following a two-year pause as a result of the pandemic.

"Now, we look forward to what is expected to be a thriving year in the cruise liner industry, as bookings return to pre-pandemic levels, which will have a really positive impact on the local region’s tourism and trade.

Johanna Murphy, President of Cobh and Harbour Chamber said, the community was excited to welcome passengers and crew back to Cobh, saying, "The cruise season is always a huge lift for everyone in Cobh and the local harbour community.

"We look forward to what is anticipated to be a busy year of cruise liners which will boost local trade in the town.” 

More in this section

Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland
Argos cites cost of doing business in decision to close Irish stores Argos cites cost of doing business in decision to close Irish stores
Why Argos could no longer compete in Ireland  Why Argos could no longer compete in Ireland 
<p>The layoffs are global and impact US staff immediately, Google said. (Photo credit: DAMIEN MEYER/AFP via Getty Images)</p>

Google parent company Alphabet announced it will cut 12,000 jobs

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.235 s