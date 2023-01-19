Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

Annette Soraine has been appointed as Microsoft services director UK and Ireland with digital services company TEKenable, responsible for growing the Microsoft business across all sectors in the UK and Ireland, leading TEKenable’s strategic relationship with Microsoft. Annette joins from INNOVATE, a managed service and cloud provider where she was chief commercial officer for five years. Annette has over 26 years’ experience in the IT sector working with Oracle, Cisco, Vodafone and Microsoft. She is a board and committee member of the not for profit FIT, which focuses on the skills needs of Ireland’s digital economy and promotes inclusion and diversity of career opportunity in the IT sector.

Martin Carroll has been appointed as chief operating officer with smart energy supplier Pinergy, overseeing sales, operations, technology and product development. He will lead the scaling of the business through a period of further sustained growth. Martin brings 10 years of executive experience, having led teams across sales, operations, product, customer success, and marketing. He was previously CRO for smart LED lighting business LIFX Inc. He was also managing director for Buddy Europe, an energy and sustainability measurement systems company. Prior to that he was chief operating officer (COO) for Digicel Business, the Enterprise Telecoms division of Digicel Group in the Caribbean.