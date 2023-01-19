Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

Annette Soraine has been appointed as Microsoft services director UK and Ireland with digital services company TEKenable, responsible for growing the Microsoft business across all sectors in the UK and Ireland, leading TEKenable’s strategic relationship with Microsoft. Annette joins from INNOVATE, a managed service and cloud provider where she was chief commercial officer for five years. Annette has over 26 years’ experience in the IT sector working with Oracle, Cisco, Vodafone and Microsoft. She is a board and committee member of the not for profit FIT, which focuses on the skills needs of Ireland’s digital economy and promotes inclusion and diversity of career opportunity in the IT sector.
Martin Carroll has been appointed as chief operating officer with smart energy supplier Pinergy, overseeing sales, operations, technology and product development. He will lead the scaling of the business through a period of further sustained growth. Martin brings 10 years of executive experience, having led teams across sales, operations, product, customer success, and marketing. He was previously CRO for smart LED lighting business LIFX Inc. He was also managing director for Buddy Europe, an energy and sustainability measurement systems company. Prior to that he was chief operating officer (COO) for Digicel Business, the Enterprise Telecoms division of Digicel Group in the Caribbean.
Edel Creely has been appointed as a non-executive director with Auxilion, a provider of IT services. She brings 30 years’ experience as an executive leader in IT software and services. She co-founded IT managed services provider Trilogy Technologies in 2009, leading its acquisition by Arkphire Group in 2020, and the group’s sale to US-based Presidio in 2021. She now delivers consulting services. She is a trustee and board member of Ibec, having also served as president. She chaired the Irish Software Association (now Technology Ireland) and has served on Enterprise Ireland strategy groups. She was Technology Ireland’s Person of the Year 2020 and Tech Excellence IT Person of the Year 2017.
Henry Burrows has been appointed as group CEO and executive director with Aperee Living, operator of ten nursing homes in Cork, Kerry, Galway, Waterford and Kilkenny. He brings 18 years in the nursing home sector, including as consultant to the Bon Secours Health System, advising on strategy, particularly nursing home strategy. He was also previously CEO of Araglen and Brídhaven Nursing Homes where he led the company through Covid-19 and the sale of Brídhaven. He also co-owned BRÓD Healthcare. He has also in the Middle East for the prestigious King Khaled Eye Specialist Hospital and members of the Saudi Arabian Royal Family.
Milena Boni has been appointed as senior graphic designer with Fuzion Communications. Sher brings with her a wealth of experience in visual communications. Originally from Italy, Milena has worked on creative print and digital design projects for brands including Virgin Media, Microsoft and Green Reit. She has also worked with Irish based clients in an advisory capacity and delivered workshops to equip internal teams with design tools to take their brand to the next level. Milena holds a qualification in design from Milan’s premier University Politecnico di Milano, and recently completed a course in digital transformation with the Talent Garden Innovation School.
Gavin Woods has joined DLA Piper as a partner in the law firm's litigation and regulatory practice in Ireland. He joins from Arthur Cox where he was been a partner since 2011. He specialises in litigation, dispute resolution, and investigations and advises on a broad range of commercial disputes in the technology and financial services sectors. An expert in intellectual property, data, technology and content related issues including defamation and reputational matters. Gavin was a committee member and president of Arbitration Ireland (2017-18). He is also one of Ireland's representatives to the International Chamber of Commerce’s Commission on Arbitration and ADR.