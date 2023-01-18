Amazon cuts to Irish workforce expected to be "relatively modest" says Coveney

The impact of Amazon’s decision to cut 18,000 jobs worldwide will be “relatively modest” for the multinational’s Irish workforce, said Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney.

Mr Coveney indicated there will be some cuts at Amazon’s Irish workforce after he received an update from the multinational on Wednesday following the company’s announcement in recent weeks to cut jobs.

“I’ll of course allow the company to announce those numbers for Ireland and to inform their workforce here,” said Mr Coveney.

Amazon employs around 1.6m people worldwide and the cuts are expected to largely affect those with retail and HR roles.

Many of the 5,000 staff at Amazon’s operations in Ireland include software and network engineers in addition to warehouse workers in Dublin.

Amazon recently announced plans to increase the number of planned job cuts from 10,000 to 18,000 due to an uncertain economic environment.

The tech slowdown has deepened further following a new job cuts announcement from Microsoft, which plans to layoff 10,000 staff this year, or around 5% of its workforce.

This decision comes as some parts of the globe enter recession while other countries are bracing for one, the company said in a statement.

“It’s important to note that while we are eliminating roles in some areas, we will continue to hire in key strategic areas,” said Satya Nadella, chairman and CEO of Microsoft.

The company also indicated that while consumers increased spending on digital products during the pandemic, many are doing “more with less” now as cost pressures bite.

It is still unclear if Microsoft’s operations in Ireland, where it employs over 3,000 people, will be affected by the cuts.

“We are aware of reports of job losses. As with other public companies it can take some time before the detail is understood at a country level,” said an IDA spokesperson.

“Ireland is Microsoft’s EMEA HQ and an important strategic location for the company. As with all our clients, we are staying close to them at this time,” they added.

The tech industry is slashing jobs at a pace nearing the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic. In November, the most recent month for which data is available, the sector announced 52,771 cuts, for a total of 80,978 over the course of the year, according to consulting firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas. It was the highest monthly total for the industry since the firm started keeping data in 2000.

After a bumpy start to the pandemic, tech companies benefited from a boom in e-commerce spending and remote work boomed, triggering a hiring spree.

Many firms said they grew too staff numbers too quickly in an unsustainable environment where inflation and interest rates increased.

In recent earnings reports, Alphabet, Meta, Microsoft and others missed estimates, sending shares plunging.

-Additional reporting by Bloomberg