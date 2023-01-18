Kenmare Resources improves cash position following strong quarter of shipments

The company is one of the world’s leading producers of titanium feedstocks via its Moma mine in Mozamboque.
Managing Director Kenmare Resources Michael Carvill. Picture Jason Clarke

Wed, 18 Jan, 2023 - 10:12
Cáit Caden

Irish mining firm Kenmare Resources improved its cash position at the end of 2022 as it recorded strong shipments in Q4, despite operational challenges including a power outage.

In its latest trading update, the company said it moved to a net cash position of $27m (€24m) at the end of 2022, which represents a $110m (€101m) improvement from the previous year.

“Despite some macroeconomic headwinds, we continue to see a robust market for our products, with strong pricing achieved in Q4 2022,” said Michael Carvill, managing director of Kenmare Resources.

“As China further relaxes Covid-19 restrictions, we expect higher domestic demand to support our sales in the region,” he added.

Spot prices declined in China in H2 last year but have stabilised recently as demand has improved.

The company, which is one of the world’s leading producers of titanium feedstocks via its Moma mine in Mozamboque, said demand for its ilmenite products allowed it to achieve a ninth consecutive price increase in Q4.

The company also said there have been increases in the supply of low-quality ilmenite products entering China, particularly from Mozambique.

However, pigment demand decreased through the year as global economic outlook weakened and the Chinese zero Covid-19 policy muted industrial activity, the company said.

It added that the war in Ukraine contributed to energy price inflation, particularly in Europe, “pressuring pigment producer margins due to their energy-intensive operations”.

The company is also targeting a total dividend payment of 25% of profit after tax in respect of 2022.

Guidance on cash operating costs in 2023 of between $208m (€191m) and $228m (€210m) is consistent Davy Stockbroker’s earnings forecasts.

