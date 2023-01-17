Ryanair boss O'Leary sees no sign of recession

Air fares will keep rising, Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary predicted, because capacity within the European air travel market remains constrained.
Ryanair boss O'Leary sees no sign of recession

The airline is expecting a very strong summer season, betting that average European short-haul air fares will jump by a high single-digit percentage.

Tue, 17 Jan, 2023 - 16:43
Reuters

Low-cost carrier Ryanair is not seeing any signs of recession, CEO Michael O'Leary said, pointing to two weeks of record bookings this January and a recovery in demand from Britain.

January blues helped drive holiday bookings, Mr O'Leary told reporters in London, noting that his airline, Europe's largest airline by passenger numbers, took more than 2m bookings last weekend, its most ever in a two-day period.

Referring to talk of a looming recession in Britain and a slowdown elsewhere in Europe, Mr O'Leary said "we see no signs of it at the moment".

The strongest market for those bookings was for flights from Britain to European destinations, such as Spain and Portugal over Easter and summer, he said, in a reversal from earlier in January when the airline flagged softer demand from the UK.

"There just seems to be very strong demand out there and people, I think, worrying that prices are going to rise in summer, which I think they will, and people getting in early and booking their Easter and summer travel," he said.

The airline is expecting a very strong summer season, betting that average European short-haul air fares will jump by a high single-digit percentage.

Appetite for holidays is resilient despite the economic slowdown from high inflation because people no longer see holidays as a luxury, said Mr O'Leary. 

Airfares will keep rising, Mr O'Leary predicted, because capacity within the European air travel market remains constrained.

Read More

Munster recruitment company opens five new offices as part of major EU expansion

More in this section

Cork company Simply Blue to develop new offshore energy project with Italian firm Cork company Simply Blue to develop new offshore energy project with Italian firm
Penneys launches website for Irish customers Penneys launches website for Irish customers
Revenue to challenge legality of €500,000 loan to Cork-based AI firm Altada Revenue to challenge legality of €500,000 loan to Cork-based AI firm Altada
#transport#Cost of livingPerson: Michael O'LearyOrganisation: Ryanair
<p>(L-R) Denis Casey, Group Operations Director and Ian Murphy, Recruitment Manager at AA Euro Group pictured announcing the official opening of AA Euro Group’s five new offices </p>

Munster recruitment company opens five new offices as part of major EU expansion

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.228 s