Munster recruitment company opens five new offices as part of major EU expansion

Munster recruitment company, AA Euro Group has announced the opening of five new offices across Europe as part of the firm's international expansion plans.

The group's growth will see new sites open in Belgium, Denmark, Germany, England and Portugal, with its overall European network extending to 14 offices across 11 countries.

With plans to reach a wider client base, AA Euro Group is set to fill 1,000 roles for its client companies over the next three years, securing roles for candidates in Ireland, the UK and continental Europe.

Simon Coveney TD, Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment welcomed the announcement stating, “It is really positive news to see an Irish firm expanding its European footprint and creating over 1,000 job opportunities across Ireland and further afield over the next three years.

"Many of these high quality jobs will be from a variety of sectors and will provide a great boost for the local economy”.

Denis Casey, Group Operations Director for AA Euro Group, said, “This is a really exciting time as we are in a position to deliver an enhanced level of service to existing and new clients across Ireland, the UK and Europe.

"We are delighted to also offer new and exciting opportunities to our candidates in Ireland and further afield.

Established in 2005, AA Euro Group now employs 50 full-time staff operating in strategic locations such as Cork, Kildare, London, Amsterdam, Copenhagen and Zagreb.

The firm helps Ireland-based companies find experienced personnel they need for construction, engineering and other projects.

More recently, AA Euro Group was selected as the recruitment partner for large data centre projects in the Netherlands and in Denmark and for a large-scale low carbon energy project in the UK.