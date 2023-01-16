Limerick firm OMC to add 40 jobs through €4m investment

Long-standing Limerick engineering firm, OMC technologies has today announced the creation of 40 new jobs, following a significant investment of €4m in the company.

Founded in 1981, the firm provides steel manufacturing and surface treatment services, employing around 200 people across its five offices in Limerick, Thurles, Dublin, London and Cardiff.

The €4m investment will seek to improve firm efficiency and enhance material processing capabilities. Additionally, the business is seeking to open a brand-new, 30,000 sq. ft mild steel fabrication facility, along with plans to upgrade their existing Limerick head office.

The 40 jobs announced as part of investment plans will include roles for apprentices, qualified site metal fabricators and fitters, general operatives, mechanical engineers, design engineers, quantity surveyors and project managers.

After 40 years in operation, the company has recently worked on several large-scale projects across Ireland, as well as securing contracts with a number of large European-based companies including Fujifilm Diosynth in Denmark and BMS Cell Therapy in Leiden, Netherlands.

The company has said that these European projects, alongside their existing Irish client base, will aid their plans for significant expansion in 2023.

Meanwhile, OMC has appointed a new board of management, consisting of four senior staff joining as associate directors, along with Padraic Comerford, son of OMC Founder and Chairman, being appointed as Deputy Managing Director for the business.

Speaking of the company’s growth plans, Padraic Comerford said that the announcements marked a "significant chapter in the firm's 40-year history," saying:

"We are delighted to announce our new management board alongside a €4m investment, the creation of new jobs and our new management appointments."