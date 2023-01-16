Lufthansa subsidiary LTTS to create at least 25 jobs at new manufacturing facility in Shannon

A subsidiary of the Lufthansa Group will create 25 new jobs at its base in Shannon, as it expands its operations in Clare with the opening of a new manufacturing facility.

Lufthansa Technik Turbine Shannon (LTTS) hinted that there will be further job creation at the site later this year.

“We already doubled our productive headcount in Shannon over the past 18 months and now need even more people to join our team,” said CEO of LTTS, Michael Malewski.

LTTS, an organisation attached to Europe’s second largest airline, specialises in the repair of aircraft engines and was founded in 1992. It employs around 300 staff at its existing site in Shannon Smithtown and locations in Dublin and Kildare.

It is expected that the new facility, commissioned by The Shannon Airport Group, will be fully operational by March 2023.

LTTS will also be able to offer new products for turbine engines that power Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 aircraft at its new facility.

The announcement follows the recent launch of Lufthansa Technik’s Mobile Engine Services facility in Kildare.

The company’s plans to ramp up operations in Ireland is part of an overall plan to by the IDA to create a “cluster” of aviation services in the West of Ireland, similar to the cluster of big pharma companies that operate out of Cork.

LTTS said it is experiencing a significant increase in market demand for its worldwide maintenance, repair and overhaul services for aircraft engines and components, particularly following the recovery of the aviation sector after the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The aviation industry was severely impacted by the pandemic. However, the recovery has been rapid and the demand for aircraft maintenance is greater than ever,” said Mr Malewski.

“We are meeting this strong demand by growing our footprint, our capacity and our workforce in Ireland,” he continued.