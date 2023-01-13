Permanent TSB to raise fixed mortgage rates by 0.51%

Follows a series of of interest rate hikes by the European Central Bank
Permanent TSB to raise fixed mortgage rates by 0.51%

Permanent TSB already raised rates on its fixed products by 0.45% in November.

Fri, 13 Jan, 2023 - 16:45
Alan Healy

Permanent TSB has announced a second increase in interest rates on its fixed-rate mortgage products.

From Monday, the new rates will apply to customers who take out a new fixed-rate product.

The bank will raise interest rates on its suite of home loan fixed-rate mortgage products by a weighted average of 0.51%. The increases will range from 0.05% to 0.8% depending on the length of the fixed term, the size of the loan and the size of the loan relative to the value of the property.

The bank said that customers who received an offer letter from November 18 will have until April 14 to complete the drawdown of their loan at existing rates.

The changes announced follow four rounds of interest rate increases from the European Central Bank, totalling 2.5%, in recent months. 

This is Permanent TSB’s second fixed rate change in the period, with the first-rate change announced in November 2022 being a weighted average increase of 0.45%.

More in this section

General Economy And Retail As Ireland Prepares For Bailout Exit AIB cleared to acquire Ulster Bank's €5.7bn tracker mortgages
ParcelMotel locker service to close down ParcelMotel locker service to close down
Gas Prices Remain Historically High As War In Ukraine Rages On Exxon made ‘breathtakingly’ accurate climate predictions while sowing doubt about crisis
A Coca-Cola Co. Delivery As Company Expects Earnings Growth In 2020

Coca-Cola Ballina named one of world’s most advanced manufacturers

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.264 s