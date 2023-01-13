Permanent TSB to raise fixed mortgage rates by 0.51%

Permanent TSB has announced a second increase in interest rates on its fixed-rate mortgage products.

From Monday, the new rates will apply to customers who take out a new fixed-rate product.

The bank will raise interest rates on its suite of home loan fixed-rate mortgage products by a weighted average of 0.51%. The increases will range from 0.05% to 0.8% depending on the length of the fixed term, the size of the loan and the size of the loan relative to the value of the property.

The bank said that customers who received an offer letter from November 18 will have until April 14 to complete the drawdown of their loan at existing rates.

The changes announced follow four rounds of interest rate increases from the European Central Bank, totalling 2.5%, in recent months.

This is Permanent TSB’s second fixed rate change in the period, with the first-rate change announced in November 2022 being a weighted average increase of 0.45%.