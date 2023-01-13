ParcelMotel locker service to close down

The service was sold to UPS for a reported €30m
The lockers have become a common sight in garage forecourts around the country. Pic. Robbie Reynolds

Fri, 13 Jan, 2023 - 16:13
Sarah Slater

The hugely popular ParcelMotel.com is to cease operating from the end of this month.

The familiar blue and yellow Parcel Motel Lockers have been located in convenient places such as petrol stations, train stations and convenience stores with 24/7 access.

The company, which made it easier for consumers to pick up deliveries if not at home, was co-founded by John Tuohy, and is the former chief executive of courier company Parcel Motel by Nightline.

In a statement issued to users on Friday ParcelMotel.com which is now owned by US courier company UPS said: “We are writing to inform you of a change that will impact all your Parcel Motel activities.

“Please be informed that as of January 31st the Parcel Motel services and brand will cease to exist. We are closing all Parcel Motel operations and you can no longer use the lockers for pick-up or deliveries after this date.” 

The company said in the statement that their lockers remain in service until January 31. Parcels not collected before that date will be moved to the nearest UPS facility for further transportation.

“For sending and/or using your virtual address we ask you to keep track of these dates, to make sure you can use our services before January 31st,” the statement added.

"January 22 is the last day to send a parcel to another member of Parcel Motel, January 25 is the final day to send a parcel to an address or make a return. January 27th is the last day for Irish Virtual Address check in."

The statement continued: “We thank you for using our lockers throughout the years and for being a valued customer. In the future we refer you to our other shipping and delivery options, please visit ups.com for more information and details.” It remains unclear what will happen to the dozens of ParcelMotel lockers dotted across the company or if any jobs will be affected.

Mr Tuohy, who sold Parcel Motel owner Nightline Logistics to UPS for a reported €30m, launched his new click-and-collect parcel service OohPod in 2021.

Beginning with one locker in Jonesborough, the company now has locations in Dublin, Meath, Louth and across Northern Ireland, including Belfast and Strabane.

READ NOW

