Coca-Cola Ballina named one of world’s most advanced manufacturers

Coca-Cola Ballina has been recognised by the World Economic Forum as one of the world’s most advanced manufacturers.

The plant has been added to the Global Lighthouse Network, a World Economic Forum platform that recognises leading manufacturers that use Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies including Artificial Intelligence (AI), robotics, Cloud Computing and Big Data to increase productivity, advance sustainability and build supply chain resilience.

The announcement today follows several years of significant investment to fund a transformation programme at the Mayo facility, specifically in its IT infrastructure and in advanced technologies.

The digital transformation of the site has led to a 6.8% increase in production at the Ballina plant in 3 years and an energy reduction of 29%, bringing emissions back to 2011 levels.

There have also been significant reductions achieved on costs, with the Ballina team now sharing its expertise and learnings with colleagues at Coca-Cola sites all around the globe.

Established 22 years ago in the Mayo town, The Coca-Cola Company also has operations in Wexford and Drogheda, an Irish commercial business, and a growing European Operating Unit and Digital Services Hub in Dublin.

Iain McLaughlin, Vice-President of Commercial Product Supply, said: “Since our first investment over 70 years ago, Ireland has become a key location for Coca-Cola."

“The announcement that our state-of-the-art facility at Coca-Cola Ballina has been designated by the World Economic Forum as an Advanced Fourth Industrial Revolution Lighthouse is a strong recognition of our investment in the facility, the positive impact our team is making to refresh the world and protect the planet."

Welcoming the news, Eraldo Sales, General Manager, Coca-Cola Ballina, said: “We’re delighted to be named the first Coca-Cola facility worldwide to be accredited as a ‘Lighthouse Site’.

“We look forward to continuing to build on the proud heritage we have developed in Ballina over the past 22 years in our next phase of development.”

As the Company’s largest concentrate facility, the team at Coca-Cola Ballina manufacture concentrates and beverage bases for Coca-Cola bottling companies across the globe.

The concentrates made at the facility are used in the preparation of some of the world’s most well-known brands and are sold to bottlers on four continents who prepare and package the final products for customers all over the world.