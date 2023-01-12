Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

Here is a selection of people starting new roles with Nano Nagle Place, PE Global, Repak, EY, Pepper Advantage and Browne Jacobson.

John Smith has been appointed as the CEO of South Presentation Centre, which operates as Nano Nagle Place, following the departure of former CEO Shane Clarke. Mr Smith brings 25 years’ experience in private and not-for-profit sectors. He spent his early career working with EMC DELL in Cork. He has worked in development education with aid agency Trócaire, leading teams responsible for development education programme, advocacy campaigns, church community engagement, digital and traditional communications and policy and advocacy and volunteer programmes. For the past five years, he has worked as part of Trócaire’s executive leadership team. He holds an MA in Development Education and Community Development.

Maura Smyth has been appointed to the board of recruitment company PE Global, based in Cork with offices in Dublin and London. As PE Global’s director of finance, Maura manages long-term financial health and growth. Maura is also responsible for establishing strategies that will contribute to the company’s overall growth and oversees all accounting operations to help improve or change current practices and increase efficiency. A qualified accountant from the Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Maura joined PE Global almost 12 years ago. Over this period, Maura has progressed through the ranks at PE Global and provided strategic insight and expertise that has aided in the development of the company.

Robert Ryan, Lidl’s chief operating officer, has been appointed to the Repak board. Mr Ryan has led sustainability initiatives across Lidl’s 200+ stores and four regional distribution centres on the island of Ireland, including zero waste to landfill and in-store customer recycling and plastic footprint reduction initiatives. He joined the board of Lidl Ireland and Northern Ireland in 2019 after holding the chief operating officer role at Lidl in Great Britain for three years. He was a regional MD for Lidl in Leinster. He previously worked for Musgrave Operating Partners as head of cost and organisation. He holds a BSc in Business Administration & Management from DIT.

Dr Loretta O'Sullivan has been appointed as chief economist with EY Ireland. She joins EY from Bank of Ireland where she was chief economist for the group. She also led the bank's Economic Research Unit and was responsible for economic analysis, commentary, forecasts and research. During her career, she has held senior roles at the Department of Finance and the Central Bank of Ireland and was seconded to the European Commission's Economic and Financial Affairs Directorate for a time. She holds a PhD in Economics from TCD, an MA in Policy, Management and Government from the University of York, and a BA (Mod) in Economics and Social Studies from TCD.

Jennifer Farrelly has been appointed as finance director in Ireland with credit intelligence company Pepper Advantage. She is a chartered accountant with over 20 years’ experience as a finance professional working across a variety of industries. Jennifer started her career with Deloitte and subsequently held various finance roles in IWP International Plc, ESB and Bord Gáis Energy. As part of her role she is also a director on the board of Pepper in Ireland. She joins from IPSI, a third-party administration company which was part of the Irish Life Group, where she was finance director. She also spent two years with AIB as head of finance business partners.

Mike Rebeiro has been appointed as a strategic advisor to law firm Browne Jacobson’s UK and Ireland IP and technology team. A former global head of technology and innovation at Norton Rose Fulbright, he is an experienced senior business, technology and digital lawyer that has had extensive chair and board experience. Mike has 28 years’ experience advising British and international corporates on Artificial Intelligence (AI), Big Data, the Internet of Things (IOT), robotics and digital assets. He has also held roles at Slaughter & May and Macfarlanes. He work closely with strategy and corporate partner Declan Cushley, and with Anthony Nagle, head of digital and outsourcing.