Stripe cuts valuation 11% to $63bn, reports suggest

The global payments processing giant, created by Limerick brothers Patrick and John Collison, told staffers in July that an internal valuation for the company dropped to about $74bn (€68bn), compared to the $95bn (€88bn) it received in its most recent fundraising.
Stripe cuts valuation 11% to $63bn, reports suggest

Patrick and John Collison, co-founders of Stripe.

Thu, 12 Jan, 2023 - 10:52
Edwin Chan

Stripe has reduced its internal valuation by about 11%, at least the third time since June that the US payments start-up has lowered its own view of its share price.

The Information reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The internal price is used for new stock-based compensation, and could help set expectations ahead of an IPO.

The latest cut reduces the share price to $24.71, implying a valuation of about $63bn (€58.5bn). 

That follows a cut in October, when the price was lowered from $29 to $27.73, The Information reported.

Stripe, one of the world’s most valuable start-ups, is cutting jobs to rein in costs ahead of any economic downturn.

The company in July told staffers that an internal valuation for the company dropped to about $74bn (€68bn), compared to the $95bn (€88bn) it received in its most recent fundraising.

- Bloomberg

More in this section

Supermarket poll Marks & Spencer reports strong Christmas sales
Kerry Group to sell sweet ingredients division for €500m Kerry Group to sell sweet ingredients division for €500m
Grafton sees building merchant Chadwicks performing at 'high levels of activity'     Grafton sees building merchant Chadwicks performing at 'high levels of activity'    
<p>Tesco’s stock fell more than 1% in early trading in London</p>

Tesco sales rise but profit unchanged amid steep competition

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.289 s