Stripe cuts valuation 11% to $63bn, reports suggest

Stripe has reduced its internal valuation by about 11%, at least the third time since June that the US payments start-up has lowered its own view of its share price.
The Information reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.
The internal price is used for new stock-based compensation, and could help set expectations ahead of an IPO.
The latest cut reduces the share price to $24.71, implying a valuation of about $63bn (€58.5bn).
That follows a cut in October, when the price was lowered from $29 to $27.73, The Information reported.
Stripe, one of the world’s most valuable start-ups, is cutting jobs to rein in costs ahead of any economic downturn.
The company in July told staffers that an internal valuation for the company dropped to about $74bn (€68bn), compared to the $95bn (€88bn) it received in its most recent fundraising.
- Bloomberg