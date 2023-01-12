Marks & Spencer reports strong Christmas sales

CEO Stuart Machin said M&S outperformed the market in food in both volume and value in the four-week Christmas period
Marks & Spencer reports strong Christmas sales

The growth has resulted in the supermarket's best ever market share, with clothing and home sales also increasing by 8.6%.

Thu, 12 Jan, 2023 - 07:35
Paul Sandle

Retail giant Marks & Spencer reported strong Christmas sales, with a better-than-expected increase in like-for-like food sales of 6.3%.

The growth has resulted in the supermarket's best ever market share, with clothing and home sales also increasing by 8.6%.

Chief Executive Stuart Machin said M&S outperformed the market in food in both volume and value in the four-week Christmas period for the second year running, whilst it maintained market leadership in clothing and home with its highest share in seven years.

"This performance across both our businesses provides confidence in delivering our full-year results," he said on Thursday.

International sales increased 12.5% at constant currency, with a strong performance in key franchise markets in the Middle East and owned markets including India in the 13 weeks to December 31st.

"There are clear macro-economic headwinds ahead and underlying cost pressures, but our strong trading performance provides confidence that the results for the year will be consistent with the guidance set out at the group's interim results in November," Mr Machin concluded.

Reuters

More in this section

Grafton sees building merchant Chadwicks performing at 'high levels of activity'     Grafton sees building merchant Chadwicks performing at 'high levels of activity'    
Ryanair confirms it won't fully reopen Brussels base Ryanair confirms it won't fully reopen Brussels base
Sainsbury - Asda merger Sainsbury's and JD Sports record festive sales boost
<p>CEO of Kerry Group, Edmond Scanlon. Picture Colm Mahady / Fennell Photography.</p>

Kerry Group to sell sweet ingredients division for €500m

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.28 s