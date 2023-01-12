Marks & Spencer reports strong Christmas sales

Retail giant Marks & Spencer reported strong Christmas sales, with a better-than-expected increase in like-for-like food sales of 6.3%.

The growth has resulted in the supermarket's best ever market share, with clothing and home sales also increasing by 8.6%.

Chief Executive Stuart Machin said M&S outperformed the market in food in both volume and value in the four-week Christmas period for the second year running, whilst it maintained market leadership in clothing and home with its highest share in seven years.

"This performance across both our businesses provides confidence in delivering our full-year results," he said on Thursday.

International sales increased 12.5% at constant currency, with a strong performance in key franchise markets in the Middle East and owned markets including India in the 13 weeks to December 31st.

"There are clear macro-economic headwinds ahead and underlying cost pressures, but our strong trading performance provides confidence that the results for the year will be consistent with the guidance set out at the group's interim results in November," Mr Machin concluded.

Reuters