Sainsbury's and JD Sports record festive sales boost

JD Sports expects young shoppers not yet saddled with household bills to defy the economic gloom and keep buying Nike trainers and other sportswear, after it posted bumper Christmas sales
Ahead of Christmas, European retailers were worried the trading period could be the worst in at least a decade.

Wed, 11 Jan, 2023 - 14:13
Reuters

Sainsbury's forecast full-year profit at the upper end of its guidance after shoppers spent more than expected on festive treats, despite a deepening cost-of-living crisis.

But Sainsbury's 5.9% rise in underlying sales for the Christmas quarter, backed up industry data showing a record festive performance from Britain's grocers, who likely gained share of overall spend from non-food retailers.

British inflation at 10.7% is among the highest in the developed world and consumer confidence close to record lows, but retailers that have reported so far have performed well.

However, chief executive Simon Roberts is cautious about the consumer backdrop as people face an even tighter squeeze on their finances in 2023, as taxes and mortgage rates rise and British government support on household energy bills is scaled back.

Meanwhile, JD Sports expects young shoppers not yet saddled with household bills to defy the economic gloom and keep buying Nike trainers and other sportswear, after it posted bumper Christmas sales.

The British retailer forecast higher profits for its current financial year and next, after revenue growth of over 20% in the Christmas period.

