Coveney awaits Amazon update on job cuts

Newly appointed Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney said he expects to get an update from Amazon next week in relation to potential job cuts in Ireland.
Mr Coveney made his comments at Enterprise Ireland’s end of year results following Amazon’s announcement that it would close three of its warehouses in the UK.
“They said they will provide a lot more detail on January 18,” said Mr Coveney.
“I don’t have any more information in terms of how their global decisions are going to impact on Ireland yet,” he said.
Amazon recently announced it plans to increase the number of planned job cuts from 10,000 to 18,000 due to the current uncertain economic environment.
Mr Coveney said he assumes “there will be some impact” on Amazon’s Irish operations.
Amazon’s workforce in Ireland is likely to escape the full effect of the multinational’s latest job cuts announcement, which will largely impact those with retail roles.
Many of the 5,000 staff at Amazon’s operations in Ireland include software and network engineers in addition to warehouse workers in the company’s fulfilment centre in Dublin.
Amazon's recent warehouse closure announcement will impact about 1,200 employees.
- Additional reporting by Bloomberg