Niall Gibbons to step down as Tourism Ireland boss  

The chief executive of Tourism Ireland Niall Gibbons is leaving the all-island tourism promotion agency after 21 years.

Tourism Ireland was set up after the Good Friday Agreement with the aim of coordinating and devising promotion campaigns for tourism in the US and other international markets.

Mr Gibbons, who has been chief executive for the past 14 years, said that the industry had weathered numerous difficulties including the 9/11 attacks in the US and the Covid pandemic.

Christopher Brooke, chairman of Tourism Ireland, said that the agency had helped develop the international promotion of St Patrick's Day, established partnerships including Game of Thrones and Star Wars, as well as helping boost tourism in the North by overseas promotions of Titanic Belfast and golf.

"Under Niall's leadership, the island of Ireland's reputation abroad has grown significantly," he said.

“After 21 wonderful years with Tourism Ireland, almost 14 as chief executive, I have informed the chairman of my intention to step down from my role in April 2023," Mr Gibbons said.

"Tourism Ireland has been one of the great success stories of the Good Friday/Belfast Agreement," he said.

"Being CEO of Tourism Ireland, leading an exceptionally talented team, has been a great honour and privilege. I started with the company just after 9/11 and tourism has weathered many challenges since then, including Covid 19," he said.

"As we approach the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, which gave rise to Tourism Ireland, the time is right for a new challenge."