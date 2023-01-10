Niall Gibbons to step down as Tourism Ireland boss  

'An honour and a privilege' to serve the all-island tourism promotion agency for 21 years
Niall Gibbons to step down as Tourism Ireland boss  

Niall Gibbons: 'Tourism Ireland one of the great successes of the Good Friday Agreement.'

Tue, 10 Jan, 2023 - 15:57

The chief executive of Tourism Ireland Niall Gibbons is leaving the all-island tourism promotion agency after 21 years. 

Tourism Ireland was set up after the Good Friday Agreement with the aim of coordinating and devising promotion campaigns for tourism in the US and other international markets.       

Mr Gibbons, who has been chief executive for the past 14 years, said that the industry had weathered numerous difficulties including the 9/11 attacks in the US and the Covid pandemic.      

Christopher Brooke, chairman of Tourism Ireland, said that the agency had helped develop the international promotion of St Patrick's Day, established partnerships including Game of Thrones and Star Wars, as well as helping boost tourism in the North by overseas promotions of Titanic Belfast and golf.  

"Under Niall's leadership, the island of Ireland's reputation abroad has grown significantly," he said.             

“After 21 wonderful years with Tourism Ireland, almost 14 as chief executive, I have informed the chairman of my intention to step down from my role in April 2023," Mr Gibbons said. 

"Tourism Ireland has been one of the great success stories of the Good Friday/Belfast Agreement," he said.

"Being CEO of Tourism Ireland, leading an exceptionally talented team, has been a great honour and privilege. I started with the company just after 9/11 and tourism has weathered many challenges since then, including Covid 19," he said.

"As we approach the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, which gave rise to Tourism Ireland, the time is right for a new challenge."

Read More

Summer 2022 was Europe's hottest in recorded history 'by a clear margin'

More in this section

UK firm completes acquisition of Novartis Ringaskiddy UK firm completes acquisition of Novartis Ringaskiddy
Monster Beverage Display IV Energy drink maker to double its Irish workforce
iPhone exports show shift from China production iPhone exports show shift from China production
Tourism#COVID-19#Northern IrelandPerson: Niall Gibbons
<p>The Cork company was once a leading player in Ireland's crane market, however, it scaled back its Irish fleet in recent years Pic: Larry Cummins.</p>

Long-standing Cork crane company acquired by Wexford firm

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.216 s