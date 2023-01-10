UK firm completes acquisition of Novartis Ringaskiddy

Global contract development and manufacturing company, Sterling Pharma Solutions has today announced the completion of its acquisition of Novartis' manufacturing facility in Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork.

First announced in March 2022, the agreement meant that Sterling would acquire the 111-acre site, which includes three active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing buildings, as well as support and development facilities.

As of this morning, 350 staff at the site have now transferred to Sterling Pharma. Financial details of the sale have not been disclosed.

Speaking on the acquisition, Chief Executive of Sterling, Kevin Cook said the Ringaskiddy site had "clear synergies with Sterling’s other facilities."

"The site will provide small molecule API development and manufacturing services for customers across the world in a range of therapeutic areas.”

The CEO also noted that the acquisition added a 'European Hub' to the UK company's existing network, expanding their total capacity and workforce.”

Sterling has already announced plans to invest in the Ringaskiddy facility to grow its contract development and manufacturing pipeline while also adding additional jobs to the site over the coming years.

The facility will also continue to manufacture a number of Novartis’ APIs for cardiovascular, immunology and oncology medicines at Ringaskiddy as part of the deal.

The acquisition adds to Sterling's ongoing expansions, growing from 300 employees across two sites in 2020 to over 1,300 employees across five facilities spanning Europe, the UK and the US.