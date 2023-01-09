iPhone exports show shift from China production

Apple exported more than $2.5bn (€2.3bn) of iPhones from India from April to December, nearly twice the previous year’s total, underscoring how the US tech giant is accelerating a shift from China with geopolitical tensions on the rise.

Foxconn Technology Group and Wistron have each shipped more than $1bn of Apple’s marquee devices abroad in the first nine months of the financial year ending March 2023, people familiar with the matter said.