iPhone exports show shift from China production

Apple exported more than $2.5bn (€2.3bn) of iPhones from India from April to December, nearly twice the previous year’s total, underscoring how the US tech giant is accelerating a shift from China with geopolitical tensions on the rise.
Foxconn Technology Group and Wistron have each shipped more than $1bn of Apple’s marquee devices abroad in the first nine months of the financial year ending March 2023, people familiar with the matter said.
Pegatron, another major contract manufacturer for Apple, is on track to move about $500m of the gadgets overseas by the end of January, the sources said.
Apple’s rapidly growing export numbers illustrate how it is ramping up operations outside of China, where chaos at Foxconn’s main plant in Zhengzhou exposed vulnerabilities in Apple's supply chain and forced it to trim output estimates.
That compounded a broader problem with evaporating demand for electronics as consumers weigh the risks of a global recession.
Apple, the world’s most valuable company, began assembling its latest iPhone models in India only last year, a significant break from its practice of reserving much of that for giant Chinese factories run by its main Taiwanese assemblers including Foxconn.
• Bloomberg