iPhone exports show shift from China production

Tech giant exported more than €2.3bn of iPhones from India from April to December last year, nearly twice the previous year’s total
iPhone exports show shift from China production

Apple began assembling its latest iPhone models in India only last year. Picture: Noel Campion

Mon, 09 Jan, 2023 - 17:46

Apple exported more than $2.5bn (€2.3bn) of iPhones from India from April to December, nearly twice the previous year’s total, underscoring how the US tech giant is accelerating a shift from China with geopolitical tensions on the rise.

Foxconn Technology Group and Wistron have each shipped more than $1bn of Apple’s marquee devices abroad in the first nine months of the financial year ending March 2023, people familiar with the matter said. 

Pegatron, another major contract manufacturer for Apple, is on track to move about $500m of the gadgets overseas by the end of January, the sources said. 

Apple’s rapidly growing export numbers illustrate how it is ramping up operations outside of China, where chaos at Foxconn’s main plant in Zhengzhou exposed vulnerabilities in Apple's supply chain and forced it to trim output estimates. 

That compounded a broader problem with evaporating demand for electronics as consumers weigh the risks of a global recession.

Apple, the world’s most valuable company, began assembling its latest iPhone models in India only last year, a significant break from its practice of reserving much of that for giant Chinese factories run by its main Taiwanese assemblers including Foxconn. 

• Bloomberg

Read More

Competition watchdog yet to finish probe into AIB plans to buy Ulster Bank trackers

More in this section

Work to start on reinstating Limerick to Foynes rail line Work to start on reinstating Limerick to Foynes rail line
Cairn Homes plans to deliver largest number of new homes this year Cairn Homes plans to deliver largest number of new homes this year
Cork city centre supermarket to close at end of month Cork city centre supermarket to close at end of month
Organisation: Apple
<p>Owned by Monster Beverage Corporation, AFF Ireland provides manufacturing and distribution of Monster Energy drink products across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.</p>

Energy drink maker to double its Irish workforce

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.229 s