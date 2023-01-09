Energy drink maker to double its Irish workforce

The producer of Monster Energy branded drinks is to double its Irish workforce in Athy, Co Kildare, to 100 in “a major investment” for the business.

TSL Projects Limited has lodged plans with Kildare County Council for a large expansion of the American Fruit and Flavours Ireland (AFFI) facility that will double the company’s workforce from 48 to “around 100” at Townparks Industrial Estate, Athy, Co Kildare.

Owned by the Nasdaq-listed Monster Beverage Corporation, AFF Ireland provides manufacturing and distribution of Monster Energy drink products across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Planning documentation lodged with the application says the requirement of the extended state-of-the-art facility “is due to the ongoing commercial success of the business”.

The application seeks to demolish AFFI’s existing 9m-high 1,770 sq m and ancillary building of 692 sq m and replace them with a two-storey 14-m high production building with a gross floor area of 7,495 sq m over two floors.

The documentation says “America Fruit and Flavours is one of the largest flavour manufacturers and juice processors in the US”.

The most recent accounts lodged show American Fruit and Flavours Ireland DAC recorded revenues of €140.18m in 2021.

The firm recorded post-tax losses of €65.9m after incurring non-cash amortisation costs on intellectual property of €115m.

The directors’ report points out the company recorded a profit before tax and amortisation of €51.1m.

The directors say they expect the company will be profitable in future years.

The planning documentation lodged with the council says the planned expansion "will improve the fulfilment of orders to EMEA customer locations”.

Planning consultants Tony Bamford Planning say “the investment will ensure current production and employment levels are maintained, and grow in a sustainable manner into the future”.

Bamford Planning says “this is a major investment for AFF” and “the purpose of this development is to create an upgraded, modern, automated production plant facility”.

The facility is to be operated on a 24-hour a day, 5.5-day a week basis across 286 days a year.

The planning application includes a letter of support for the development by IDA Ireland.

A decision is due on the application by Kildare County Council next month.