Competition watchdog yet to finish probe into AIB plans to buy Ulster Bank trackers

AIB’s plans to buy tracker mortgages from Ulster Bank is one of the last major outstanding deals to be investigated by Ireland’s competition watchdog in a massive consolidation, a new report shows.

Loan purchases from exiting retail banks from the market in the Republic of Ireland is a main feature in the latest annual Mergers and Acquisitions Report by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, or CCPC.

“Merger notifications were received from a wide range of sectors,” said Brian McHugh member of the CCPC.

“Perhaps most notably the banking sector, where the CCPC considered the impact on consumers and SMEs of the departure of key banks and raised competition concerns regarding the overall retail banking sector in Ireland,” he continued.

There were three other deals that have yet to be finalised going into 2023.

The deals under consolidation are healthcare group Uniphar’s planned purchase of McCauley Pharmacy Group for a reported €50m, Mars bar subsidiary Linneaus Veterinary’s acquisition of family vet practices run by Blackhall Facilities, and car parking firm Q-Park's plans to buy rival company Tazbell Services.

The report highlighted that 68 mergers were notified in 2022, which is a 16% drop from 81 in the previous year.

“Although the total number of notified mergers was lower than 2021, we saw increasingly complex mergers notified, as evidenced by the unprecedented number of mergers which were subject to Phase 2 merger investigations,” said Mr McHugh.

Phase 2 cases often require thorough and comprehensive investigations before a determination can be made. AIB’s plan to purchase Ulster Banks tracker mortgages is currently in Phase 2 of the process.

Meanwhile, the proposed acquisition of pharmacy solutions business NaviCorp Limited by Uniphar was prohibited last year, marking the first time this has happened since 2008.

The deal was prohibited as the watchdog determined it would reduce competition in the market.