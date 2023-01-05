Walgreens Boots hit by €6.2bn charge over US opioid litigation

Pharmacy giant and rivals CVS Health and Walmart agreed to payout in order to resolve thousands of lawsuits
Walgreens Boots hit by €6.2bn charge over US opioid litigation

Boots parent company Walgreens saw demand for for vaccines fall from last year's peak.

Thu, 05 Jan, 2023 - 16:30
Reuters

Pharmacy giant Walgreens Boots posted a net quarterly loss as it took a $6.5bn (€6.2bn) opioid litigation charge in the US. 

Walgreens and rivals CVS Health and Walmart in November agreed to pay about $13.8bn to resolve thousands of US state and local lawsuits accusing the pharmacy chains of mishandling opioid pain drugs.

CVS took a pre-tax charge of $5.2bn in its third quarter related to the settlement.

Walgreens, one of the largest US pharmacies, had been relying on gains from administering Covid-19 vaccines to tide over losses from low prescription volumes due to the pandemic, but has seen demand for the vaccines fall from the peak last year.

It administered about 8m vaccines in the first quarter, down from 15.6m in the same period a year earlier.

Pharmacy sales during the quarter dropped about 4% despite demand for cough and cold drugs being high amid one of the worst US flu seasons in a decade.

The drugstore chain has been looking to expand beyond its core business and spent $5.5bn in 2021 to take majority stakes in healthcare providers. 

Net loss attributable to Walgreens was $3.72bn for the quarter to the end of November. 

That compares with a profit of $3.58bn a year earlier, including a one-time gain of $2.5bn. Excluding items, the company earned $1.16 per share in the first quarter.

Read More

McDonalds Ireland triples operating profits as revenues surge to €67m

More in this section

Next sales figures Next raises forecast as Christmas sales defy retail gloom
Glenveagh cuts number of homes it plans to deliver due to planning delays Glenveagh cuts number of homes it plans to deliver due to planning delays
Airliner stock - Stansted Ryanair December traffic up 3% on pre-pandemic levels
Organisation: Walgreens Boots
<p>The operating profit equates to an average weekly operating profit of €377,519 and the bumper 2021 performance has allowed the company to pay out combined dividends of €45m across 2022 and 2021.</p>

McDonalds Ireland triples operating profits as revenues surge to €67m

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.235 s