Walgreens Boots hit by €6.2bn charge over US opioid litigation

Pharmacy giant Walgreens Boots posted a net quarterly loss as it took a $6.5bn (€6.2bn) opioid litigation charge in the US.

Walgreens and rivals CVS Health and Walmart in November agreed to pay about $13.8bn to resolve thousands of US state and local lawsuits accusing the pharmacy chains of mishandling opioid pain drugs.

CVS took a pre-tax charge of $5.2bn in its third quarter related to the settlement.

Walgreens, one of the largest US pharmacies, had been relying on gains from administering Covid-19 vaccines to tide over losses from low prescription volumes due to the pandemic, but has seen demand for the vaccines fall from the peak last year.

It administered about 8m vaccines in the first quarter, down from 15.6m in the same period a year earlier.

Pharmacy sales during the quarter dropped about 4% despite demand for cough and cold drugs being high amid one of the worst US flu seasons in a decade.

The drugstore chain has been looking to expand beyond its core business and spent $5.5bn in 2021 to take majority stakes in healthcare providers.

Net loss attributable to Walgreens was $3.72bn for the quarter to the end of November.

That compares with a profit of $3.58bn a year earlier, including a one-time gain of $2.5bn. Excluding items, the company earned $1.16 per share in the first quarter.