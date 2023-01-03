Bar and restaurant operator confident of profit return after Covid losses

Other venues in the group include 37 Dawson Street and 9 Below in Dublin, the Oyster Tavern in Cork and Mrs Robinson’s in Greystones. Picture: David Keane

Tue, 03 Jan, 2023 - 17:19
Gordon Deegan

The directors of Alan Clancy’s expanding Nolaclan hospitality group are confident of the group returning to profit after two years of Covid-19-related losses.

NolaClan operates the successful ‘House’ venues in Dublin, Limerick and Belfast, while the group’s portfolio of venues includes bars, restaurants, nightclubs and hotels.

Other venues include 37 Dawson Street and 9 Below in Dublin, the Oyster Tavern in Cork and Mrs Robinson’s in Greystones.

In December, Mr Clancy announced a joint venture with golfer Shane Lowry to open a bar, restaurant and cafe in Tullamore, Co Offaly.

Recently filed consolidated accounts by Mr Clancy’s Capulat Ltd show the group narrowed its post-tax losses by 38% to €1.72m in 2021 from post-tax losses of €2.79m in 2020. 

This followed revenues increasing by 52% from €4.29m to €6.52m in 2021 as the group benefited from easing of Covid-19 restrictions in the latter half of 2021.

Pre Covid-19, Capulat’s revenues in 2019 totalled €24.08m.

The directors say following the success of previous ventures, the group opened The Gables in Foxrock in December 2021 and Beckett Locke in Point Square Village in October 2021.

The directors say the 2021 loss of €1.72m “includes a significant investment in resources to support all venues during the Covid-19 pandemic”.

They add: “However, with the ongoing support from shareholders, the directors are confident that the group will return to profitability”.

