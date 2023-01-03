Profits slump at Waterford pharmaceutical firm Teva

Pre-tax profits at the main Irish arm of pharmaceutical firm, Teva slumped by 67 per cent to $121.34m (€113.72m) in 2021.

Norton (Waterford) Ltd is one of the largest employers in the southeast and accounts show that the company recorded a drop in pre-tax profits after revenues decreased by $102.4m or 11 per cent from $924.6m to $822.18m.

The main factor behind the sharp drop in pre-tax profits at the Israeli-owned firm was income from subsidiaries declining from $112.5m to $1.65m.

Numbers employed at the company in 2021 increased from 640 to 656 which were made up of 463 in manufacturing and 193 in management, selling and distribution.

Staff costs increased from $63.35m to $65.84m which included share-based payments to $1.58m.

The firm in 2021 paid out a dividend of $420m and this followed a dividend payout of $387.06m in 2020.

The directors state that they consider the company’s performance during the year and its year-end position to be in line with business expectations.

A breakdown of company revenues show that the US is the firm’s largest market accounting for $567.32m - or 69 per cent - of sales.

The firm recorded revenues of $63.33m here along with sales of $91.66m in the UK and $89.59m sales in ‘Rest of Europe’. The company’s remaining sales of $10.28m occurred in ‘rest of world’.

The profit in 2021 takes account of combined non-cash depreciation and amortisation costs of $109.75m.

Directors’ pay totalled $1.05m made up of emoluments of $777,000; share-based payments of $184,000 and $92,000 in pension contributions.

Pay to key management personnel totalled $3.86m which included salaries of $2.95m, share-based payments of $526,000 and $388,000 in post-employment benefits.

The company recorded operating profits of $113.26m and net interest payments of $8.08m resulting in pre-tax profits of $121.34m.

The firm incurred Research & Development charges of $50.83m net of R&D tax credit.

The directors state that the company is currently undertaking R&D into global respiratory products and is committed to maximising and sustaining long-term growth opportunity for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd by bringing to the market respiratory products utilising dosage forms and delivery systems that best meet patients' needs.

The company recorded post-tax profits of $98.87m after paying corporation tax of $22.47m.

At the end of December 2021, the firm had shareholder funds of $1.47 billion which included accumulated profits of $148.42m.