Insomnia coffee firm's pre-tax profit rises to €4.1m

Group’s pre-tax profit increased from €557,858 in 2020, as revenues increased by 11% to almost €28.3m
Insomnia coffee firm's pre-tax profit rises to €4.1m

Insomnia has grown from one outlet in a Galway bookstore in 1997 to include an estate of more than 170 coffee shops in Ireland and Britain.

Thu, 22 Dec, 2022 - 15:22
Gordon Deegan

The firm behind the Insomnia coffee chain brewed up pre-tax profits to €4.1m last year. 

New accounts filed by BHJ Holdings Ltd show the group’s pre-tax profit increased from €557,858 in 2020, as revenues increased by 11% to almost €28.3m. 

However, the 2021 revenues are still short of the pre-Covid level of over €36.7m posted for 2019.

The profits for 2021 also take account of "other income" of €3.2m in Government Covid-19 wage subsidies, which compare with the €1.8m in support payments the company received in 2020.

Insomnia has grown from one outlet in a Galway bookstore in 1997 to include an estate of more than 170 coffee shops in Ireland and Britain. It includes company-owned main street stores as well as franchise partnerships with Spar, Eurospar, Mace, Londis, Maxol, and Aramark, among others. 

The directors said the group plans to further develop and consolidate in the coming year.

The group’s operating profits increased almost five fold to almost €4.3m and takes account of non-cash net depreciation and amortisation costs of almost €1.9m. 

It paid interest charges of €165,690, and posted an after-tax profit of almost €3.7m, after paying corporation tax of €432,265. Staff numbers fell to 433, but staff costs increased to €10.6m.

Read More

Three Ireland to increase minimum pay rate under recommendations from Living Wage Technical Group

More in this section

Topping up a pay as you go Mains electric digital prepaid card credit meter with a key First payments under Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme issued by Revenue
Poolbeg Pharma identifies potential new drug candidates for RSV infections Poolbeg Pharma identifies potential new drug candidates for RSV infections
Two Businesspeople Using Digital Tablet Average gender pay gap of 19% across Irish banks
<p>The group, which includes the Irish Examiner and Echo titles, said it also aims to achieve a 50:50 gender balance at senior levels. Picture: Nick Bradshaw</p>

Irish Times Group reports 14.5% gender pay gap

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.277 s