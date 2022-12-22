Insomnia coffee firm's pre-tax profit rises to €4.1m

The firm behind the Insomnia coffee chain brewed up pre-tax profits to €4.1m last year.

New accounts filed by BHJ Holdings Ltd show the group’s pre-tax profit increased from €557,858 in 2020, as revenues increased by 11% to almost €28.3m.

However, the 2021 revenues are still short of the pre-Covid level of over €36.7m posted for 2019.

The profits for 2021 also take account of "other income" of €3.2m in Government Covid-19 wage subsidies, which compare with the €1.8m in support payments the company received in 2020.

Insomnia has grown from one outlet in a Galway bookstore in 1997 to include an estate of more than 170 coffee shops in Ireland and Britain. It includes company-owned main street stores as well as franchise partnerships with Spar, Eurospar, Mace, Londis, Maxol, and Aramark, among others.

The directors said the group plans to further develop and consolidate in the coming year.

The group’s operating profits increased almost five fold to almost €4.3m and takes account of non-cash net depreciation and amortisation costs of almost €1.9m.

It paid interest charges of €165,690, and posted an after-tax profit of almost €3.7m, after paying corporation tax of €432,265. Staff numbers fell to 433, but staff costs increased to €10.6m.