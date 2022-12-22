Irish Times Group reports 14.5% gender pay gap

The Irish Times Group has reported a 14.5% gender pay gap as the company outlined an action plan to reduce the gap to less than 5% by 2027.

Publishing the gender pay gap report for the first time, the group, which includes the Irish Examiner and Echo titles, said it also aims to achieve a 50:50 gender balance at senior levels. Currently, 83% of the roles at senior editorial levels are held by men.

The report shows both the mean hourly pay and median hourly pay were significantly higher for men than women. Among part-time staff, the gender pay gap is positive for females, reflecting the higher proportion of males in part-time roles within the organisation at 63%, mainly in circulation and print plant roles compared to 37% of females in part-time editorial roles.

"We are clear that our data is indicating our gender pay gap is driven by a lack of women in senior positions. This is particularly compounded in our Editorial, Printing and Technology areas," the report states.

In an update to staff, the Irish Times Group's recently appointed managing director Deirdre Veldon said the company would be engaging with staff to develop a diversity and inclusion strategy next year.

Separately, the group has announced the appointment of Shay Garvey to succeed Dan Flinter as chairman of The Irish Times DAC.

A non-executive director with the company since 2019, Garvey previously worked in American corporations including Exxon, Corning and McKinsey in North America and Europe.

He has spent the latter part of his career investing in export-led technology and food companies. Most recently, he was the co-founder of Frontline ventures.

Maeve Carton, the former director of CRH PLC and chair of the National Treasury Management Agency has also been appointed to the board of the Irish Times DAC.