Average gender pay gap of 19% across Irish banks

The gender pay gap within Ireland's main banks is "unacceptably high" and deserves "urgent attention" the Financial Services Union (FSU) has said.

The union said a collective and transparent approach has to be adopted across the retail banking sector to deal with the issue.

The Gender Pay Gap Information Act 2021 requires all companies with over 250 employees to disclose the difference in pay across a range of metrics.

Each of the four main retail Banks in Ireland have now reported their findings with the mean Gender Pay Gap averaging 19.35% across the four main banks and the median averaging 18.71%, the FSU said.

Ulster Bank which is leaving the Irish market had the largest gap at 28% followed by Bank of Ireland at 20.5%, AIB on 18.4% and Permanent TSB on 10.5%.

"The numbers reported across all the retail banks are very worrying and deserving of urgent attention," FSU General Secretary John O'Connell said.

"The gender pay gap can best be resolved through a willingness of employers to engage with Unions and agree action plans that puts this issue as a core objective of their business plan."

"I would call on each Bank to engage constructively with the FSU on agreeing their individual action plans that can be implemented across all areas of the Bank. This is a real opportunity for the retail banks to show the culture in the banking sector is changing and is becoming more inclusive and transparent."

The FSU published a report on closing gender pay last year. A key demand was greater part-time and flexible working arrangement for staff at all levels of the banks.

"We know that the vast majority of people in part-time or working reduced hours are women," Mr O'Connell said.

"Not providing for flexible working arrangements at all levels in a company is a serious hindrance and block on many women’s careers, giving men an unfair advantage and contributing to the gender pay gap. Flexible working arrangements need to be provided and encouraged for all genders and at all levels in the company."

In response, to the FSU, Ulster Bank said their pay gap reflected the distribution of gender throughout the organisation, with a higher proportion of women in more junior and lower salary roles.

AIB said the primary reason for the gap remains its organisational shape as the number of women working at lower levels in the organisation is higher than the number of men, while there are more men than women at the higher levels. "We will continue to work hard to address the gap by working to achieve gender balance across our organisation," AIB said.

Permanent TSB acknowledged they have more to do to close the gap and have a dedicated action plan in place. "Whilst we have made significant progress over the last number of years, the Bank looks forward to working with all of our stakeholders to continue in improving this figure."