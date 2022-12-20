Ballymaloe Foods enters deal with Marks & Spencer

The retail giant will stock Ballymaloe's relish, beetroot and seasonal offerings
Ballymaloe Foods enters deal with Marks & Spencer

Mother and daughter Yasmin and Maxine Hyde of Ballymaloe Foods

Tue, 20 Dec, 2022 - 11:46
Emer Walsh

Ballymaloe Foods has entered a new deal with Marks & Spencer which will see their relish, beetroot and festive products stocked across its Irish stores.

This is the first time that the brand has been made available at the retail giant, stocking their signature products as well as their seasonal offerings during the Christmas period, including their ham glaze and mini jar gift box.

Part of the food empire built by Myrtle and Ivan Allen of Ballymaloe House in Cork, the company was established in 1990 and has grown to export across several countries including Germany, Canada, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates. 

Commenting on the deal, General Manager of Ballymaloe Foods, Maxine Hyde said it was an "exciting development," before continuing, "The fact that Marks & Spencer has chosen to stock our relish in Ireland along with three more of our products is a huge achievement for us.

"We’re immensely grateful for our team at Ballymaloe Foods and the continued popularity of Ballymaloe Relish."

Now based in Little Island in Cork, the business remains family-run and operates both a hotel and culinary school from Shanagarry. It has also recently expanded, having acquired fellow Cork business, MamaBear Foods last month.

The company has also recently signed a deal with Australian retailer Coles, supplying 120 supermarkets across Australia.

