Ryanair agrees four-year pay deal with Irish pilots

Ryanair agrees four-year pay deal with Irish pilots
Low-cost carrier Ryanair has a struck a pay deal with its Irish pilots (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)
Tue, 20 Dec, 2022 - 10:56
Henry Saker-Clark, PA Deputy Business Editor

Ryanair has agreed a four-year pay deal with its Irish pilots which will include the immediate restoration of pay cuts made during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Ireland-based airline had spent months in discussions with the Forsa union over a long-term pay deal.

In July, the company said it had agreed on terms to restore pay cuts with all pilot unions excluding in Ireland and Belgium.

In October, the union said it had asked the country’s Workplace Relations Commission to mediate after talks reached an impasse.

We welcome this pay restoration agreement with Forsa and our Irish pilots which will see pay cuts previously agreed during Covid restored in the December payroll

Under the new deal, Ryanair’s pilots in Ireland will now receive three years of pay increases over the next four years until March 2027, the low-cost carrier told investors on Tuesday.

The airline saw minor disruption this summer due to strikes by cabin crew workers.

Ryanair’s people director, Darrell Hughes, said: “We welcome this pay restoration agreement with Forsa and our Irish pilots which will see pay cuts previously agreed during Covid restored in the December payroll, in time for Christmas.

“This agreement, which includes annual pay increases for the next four years, now brings our Irish pilots into line with similar pay restoration deals concluded with our other pilot unions across Europe over the past nine months.

“We are grateful for the assistance of the WRC in reaching this sensible agreement with Forsa and our Irish pilots.”

German airlines Eurowings and Lufthansa cancelled flights earlier this year after pilots went on strike in a row over pay.

More in this section

Meta layoffs expected EU warns Meta over Facebook Marketplace  competition breach
Tesla ramps up output in Berlin and Texas but hits target later than planned Tesla ramps up output in Berlin and Texas but hits target later than planned
India to Keep Buying Oil from Nations Including Russia Investors in Big Oil call for more aggressive climate change goals
RyanairPlace: EuropePlace: Republic of Ireland
<p>Europe got hit by roughly €1tn from surging energy costs in the fallout of Russia’s war in Ukraine.</p>

Electric Ireland to introduce extra credit for customers as energy prices soar

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.259 s