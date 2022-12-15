Shares in electrical retailer Currys drop 4% after profit warning

Shares in electricals retailer Currys slipped 4% after it issued a profit warning as inflation pressures bite.

Currys cut its annual profit outlook after reporting a half-year loss, as a deepening cost-of-living crisis forces customers to cut down on non-essential spending.

The company, which operates in the UK, Ireland, and the Nordic region among other markets, said the adjusted pre-tax loss was £17m (€19m) in the six months to October 29, compared to a profit of £48m (€55m) a year earlier.

Heavy discounting by Currys' rivals in the Nordics region drove it to a first-half loss, sending its shares as much as 10% lower.

The company, which makes most of its money in the second half of the year, said sales in the first six weeks of that period were similar to the first half, signalling a slow start to the key Christmas season.

Consumers across Europe are grappling with soaring prices of everything from fuel to food, and analysts fear retailers like Currys that sell big-ticket items such as TVs, mobile phones, and washing machines could suffer as shoppers focus on the basics.

Profits forecast

Currys, previously known as Dixons Carphone, said it now expected full-year profit to be between £100m (€114m) and £124m (€143m) down from a previous forecast of £130m (€149m) to £172m.

"There are pockets of hope, particularly in the business, although the timing of a normalisation in the Nordic markets is difficult to predict," said interactive investor analyst Richard Hunter.

Currys said like-for-like sales fell 8% in the six months ended October 29 and total revenue dropped 7% to £4.5bn (€5bn).

The Nordics, led by Sweden and Norway, accounted for 42% of overall sales and saw a 95% plunge in adjusted operating profit, compared with a 25% rise in the UK and Ireland.

CEO Alex Baldock told journalists that some competitors in the Nordics were holding excess stocks and slashed prices to clear them.

The company booked a £511m (€587m) non-cash, goodwill impairment related to its creation from the merger of Dixons and Carphone Warehouse in 2014.

Inflation

Meanwhile, inflation has put other retailers under pressure.

Shares in H&M, the world's second-biggest fashion retailer, fell almost 6% as net sales for the September-November quarter failed to match a recent pick up in some analysts' expectations.

H&M, which has struggled to keep up with bigger rival Zara, last month became the first big European retailer to lay off staff in response to the cost-of-living crisis as it tries to save $196m (€184m) a year.

H&M profits won't be revealed until full results for the period are released on January 27, said Jefferies analyst James Grzinic.

"We won't know until late January the full extent to which pressured gross margins and accelerating operating spending inflation conspired to hit earnings delivery," Grzinic wrote.

H&M said it had wound up its operations in Russia and Belarus during the quarter with the last stores having closed in November.