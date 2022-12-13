FTX crypto exchange founder Bankman-Fried charged with fraud

US federal prosecutors alleged Sam Bankman-Fried committed fraud and violated campaign finance laws, as the founder and former boss of FTX also faced additional charges by US regulators.

The 30-year-old Mr Bankman-Fried arrived at a heavily-guarded Bahamas court for his first in-person public appearance since the crypto currency exchange's collapse. He could be extradited to the US.

“Mr Bankman-Fried is reviewing the charges with his legal team and considering all of his legal options,” his lawyer, Mark Cohen, said in a statement.

In the indictment, prosecutors said Mr Bankman-Fried had engaged in a scheme to defraud FTX's customers by misappropriating their deposits to pay for expenses and debts and to make investments on behalf of his crypto hedge fund, Alameda Research.

He also defrauded lenders to Alameda by providing them with false and misleading information about the hedge fund's condition, and sought to disguise the money he had earned from committing wire fraud, prosecutors said.

Both the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) alleged Mr Bankman-Fried committed fraud in the lawsuits.

"While he spent lavishly on office space and condominiums in The Bahamas, and sank billions of dollars of customer funds into speculative venture investments, Bankman-Fried's house of cards began to crumble," the SEC filing said.

The CFTC sued Mr Bankman-Fried, Alameda, and FTX, alleging fraud involving digital commodity assets.

Since at least May 2019, FTX raised more than $1.8bn from equity investors in a years-long "brazen, multi-year scheme" in which Mr Bankman-Fried concealed that FTX was diverting customer funds to its affiliated crypto hedge fund, Alameda Research, the SEC alleged.

While the public believed Mr Bankman-Fried's "lies" and sent billions of dollars to FTX, he improperly diverted customer funds to his hedge fund, the SEC said in the court filing. He continued to divert FTX customer funds even as it was increasingly clear that Alameda and FTX could not make customers whole, the SEC said.

Mr Bankman-Fried has apologised to customers and acknowledged oversight failings at FTX, but said he doesn't personally think he has any criminal liability.

Mr Bankman-Fried founded FTX in 2019 and rode a cryptocurrency boom to build it into one of the world's largest exchanges of the digital tokens. Forbes pegged his net worth a year ago at $26.5bn, and he became a substantial donor to US political campaigns, media outlets and other causes.

A crypto exchange is a platform on which investors can trade digital tokens such as bitcoin.

Brad Simon, a criminal defense lawyer in New York, said he doubted Mr Bankman-Fried would fight extradition, given his interviews about the case. Mr Simon said he could be in the US in a few weeks.

Mr Simon also said US authorities likely moved to prevent Mr Bankman-Fried from testifying in Congress, which could be used by his defense attorneys to claim certain immunities and it often "throws a monkey wrench in prosecutions".

FTX filed for bankruptcy on November 11, leaving an estimated 1 million customers and other investors facing losses in the billions of dollars. The collapse reverberated across the crypto world and sent bitcoin and other digital assets plummeting. Known in financial circles by his initials, SBF, Mr Bankman-Fried was a prominent and unconventional figure. He sported wild hair, t-shirts and shorts on panel appearances with statesmen like former US President Bill Clinton and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair.

Mr Bankman-Fried became one of the largest Democratic donors in the US, contributing $5.2m to President Joe Biden's 2020 campaign.

Police in the Bahamas, where FTX was based, said he was arrested on Monday evening at his luxury gated community called the Albany in the capital, Nassau.

